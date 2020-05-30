All apartments in Irvine
54 Echo Run

54 Echo Run · No Longer Available
Location

54 Echo Run, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Totally renovated 3 bedrooms plus VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! of ECHO RUN PARK in Woodbridge Irvine. MODEL-LIKE, UPPER CORNER UNIT with MORE Security! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with all living space on ONE LEVEL. Completely upgraded with designer taste. BRAND NEW kitchen cabinets, counter tops and appliances. Both bathrooms with new vanity, faucet, shower door, tiled floor and shower. LED recess lighting, 5" baseboard, crown molding and wood-like laminate floor throughout. Custom paint. Mirror closet doors. Inside laundry. A balcony off kitchen and a bedroom sliding glass door with VIEW of the green belt. BRAND NEW A/C, water heater and HEATING unit. Steps away to the assigned carport. Close to 405 freeway, UCI, John Wayne Airport, and much more... Within the highly acclaimed Irvine school district and resort-style amenities of Woodbridge Community. This lovely home is a rare opportunity at this price and NO Mello Roos. MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Echo Run have any available units?
54 Echo Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 54 Echo Run have?
Some of 54 Echo Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Echo Run currently offering any rent specials?
54 Echo Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Echo Run pet-friendly?
No, 54 Echo Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 54 Echo Run offer parking?
Yes, 54 Echo Run offers parking.
Does 54 Echo Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Echo Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Echo Run have a pool?
No, 54 Echo Run does not have a pool.
Does 54 Echo Run have accessible units?
No, 54 Echo Run does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Echo Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Echo Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Echo Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 Echo Run has units with air conditioning.
