54 Echo Run

Amenities

Totally renovated 3 bedrooms plus VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! of ECHO RUN PARK in Woodbridge Irvine. MODEL-LIKE, UPPER CORNER UNIT with MORE Security! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with all living space on ONE LEVEL. Completely upgraded with designer taste. BRAND NEW kitchen cabinets, counter tops and appliances. Both bathrooms with new vanity, faucet, shower door, tiled floor and shower. LED recess lighting, 5" baseboard, crown molding and wood-like laminate floor throughout. Custom paint. Mirror closet doors. Inside laundry. A balcony off kitchen and a bedroom sliding glass door with VIEW of the green belt. BRAND NEW A/C, water heater and HEATING unit. Steps away to the assigned carport. Close to 405 freeway, UCI, John Wayne Airport, and much more... Within the highly acclaimed Irvine school district and resort-style amenities of Woodbridge Community. This lovely home is a rare opportunity at this price and NO Mello Roos. MUST SEE!!