One Sentence says its all -- A Designer Upgraded Model Home. It features 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, kitchen Great Room and powder room downstairs. It has its own nicely landscaped backyard. Across street to the community Pool, park and schools, minutes drive to shopping and dining, and Orange County Great Park. Easy access to freeway 5, 405, 133. Truly one of the best locations within the city of Irvine. unit is furnished, it can be rented with or without furniture.