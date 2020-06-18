All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

51 Mayfair

51 Mayfair · No Longer Available
Location

51 Mayfair, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Welcome to your new home in the Stonegate Village of Irvine. This wonderful 1 Bed townhome features an additional den that can be converted to another bedroom or kept as a bonus area for your personal needs. You will love the added convenience of the attached garage with built-in cabinets and included stackable washer & dryer included with this home. Recessed lighting, laminate floors, and granite counters round out the living area. In your Master Bedroom, you’ll fall in love with the walk-in closet. Love the home, but fall in love with the lifestyle the area offers. A short drive, ride or walk to parks, trails and shopping make this the perfect home for any lifestyle. Come and see what makes this home so special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Mayfair have any available units?
51 Mayfair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 51 Mayfair have?
Some of 51 Mayfair's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Mayfair currently offering any rent specials?
51 Mayfair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Mayfair pet-friendly?
No, 51 Mayfair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 51 Mayfair offer parking?
Yes, 51 Mayfair offers parking.
Does 51 Mayfair have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Mayfair offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Mayfair have a pool?
No, 51 Mayfair does not have a pool.
Does 51 Mayfair have accessible units?
No, 51 Mayfair does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Mayfair have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Mayfair does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Mayfair have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Mayfair does not have units with air conditioning.
