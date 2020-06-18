51 Mayfair

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Welcome to your new home in the Stonegate Village of Irvine. This wonderful 1 Bed townhome features an additional den that can be converted to another bedroom or kept as a bonus area for your personal needs. You will love the added convenience of the attached garage with built-in cabinets and included stackable washer & dryer included with this home. Recessed lighting, laminate floors, and granite counters round out the living area. In your Master Bedroom, you’ll fall in love with the walk-in closet. Love the home, but fall in love with the lifestyle the area offers. A short drive, ride or walk to parks, trails and shopping make this the perfect home for any lifestyle. Come and see what makes this home so special.