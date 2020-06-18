51 Mayfair

Amenities
Welcome to your new home in the Stonegate Village of Irvine. This wonderful 1 Bed townhome features an additional den that can be converted to another bedroom or kept as a bonus area for your personal needs. You will love the added convenience of the attached garage with built-in cabinets and included stackable washer & dryer included with this home. Recessed lighting, laminate floors, and granite counters round out the living area. In your Master Bedroom, you’ll fall in love with the walk-in closet. Love the home, but fall in love with the lifestyle the area offers. A short drive, ride or walk to parks, trails and shopping make this the perfect home for any lifestyle. Come and see what makes this home so special.