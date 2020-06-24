All apartments in Irvine
5091 Apple Tree
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM

5091 Apple Tree

5091 Apple Tree · No Longer Available
Location

5091 Apple Tree, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This is a renovated Cambridge Mode 1,538 Sq. Ft. 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the coveted Terrace Community. The home is open and bright and has been upgraded with vinyl windows and sliding glass doors, wood shutters, recessed lighting, new carpet,laminate wood and tile flooring, granite countertops and new bathroom, new stove , refrigerator is included. The living room with a cozy fireplace opens onto an enclosed patio surrounding by trees. A comfortable master suite, inside laundry room, formal dining room and attached two-car garage puts the finishing touch on this comfortable place to call home. The Terrace offers landscaped pathways and a greenbelt for pleasant walking, playgrounds for tots, BBQs, and two beautiful swimming pools and spas as well as a community clubhouse. Nearby to the Terrace are shopping centers, a golf course, movie theaters, UC Irvine and Irvine Valley College, and easy access to the 405 Freeways and public transportation. The Terrace is in the highly acclaimed Irvine Unified School District with local schools University Elementary, San Joaquin Jr. High, and University High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5091 Apple Tree have any available units?
5091 Apple Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5091 Apple Tree have?
Some of 5091 Apple Tree's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5091 Apple Tree currently offering any rent specials?
5091 Apple Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5091 Apple Tree pet-friendly?
No, 5091 Apple Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5091 Apple Tree offer parking?
Yes, 5091 Apple Tree offers parking.
Does 5091 Apple Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5091 Apple Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5091 Apple Tree have a pool?
Yes, 5091 Apple Tree has a pool.
Does 5091 Apple Tree have accessible units?
No, 5091 Apple Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 5091 Apple Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 5091 Apple Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5091 Apple Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 5091 Apple Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
