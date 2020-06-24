5091 Apple Tree

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room

This is a renovated Cambridge Mode 1,538 Sq. Ft. 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the coveted Terrace Community. The home is open and bright and has been upgraded with vinyl windows and sliding glass doors, wood shutters, recessed lighting, new carpet,laminate wood and tile flooring, granite countertops and new bathroom, new stove , refrigerator is included. The living room with a cozy fireplace opens onto an enclosed patio surrounding by trees. A comfortable master suite, inside laundry room, formal dining room and attached two-car garage puts the finishing touch on this comfortable place to call home. The Terrace offers landscaped pathways and a greenbelt for pleasant walking, playgrounds for tots, BBQs, and two beautiful swimming pools and spas as well as a community clubhouse. Nearby to the Terrace are shopping centers, a golf course, movie theaters, UC Irvine and Irvine Valley College, and easy access to the 405 Freeways and public transportation. The Terrace is in the highly acclaimed Irvine Unified School District with local schools University Elementary, San Joaquin Jr. High, and University High School.