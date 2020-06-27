All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 5065 Balsawood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
5065 Balsawood
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:04 AM

5065 Balsawood

5065 Balsawood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5065 Balsawood, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

granite counters
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Single Story Family Home with 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Kitchen includes granite countertops and recessed lighting. Skylight in both the Family room and the bedroom. Vaulted ceiling in the family room and Master bedroom. Tile and laminate flooring throughout. Good size front yard and backyard with shade from pergola. Located in a Cul-De-Sac. You can enjoy the nearby green belt trails in the community along with the Association Swimming Pool. Near shopping plaza and assigned to University High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5065 Balsawood have any available units?
5065 Balsawood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 5065 Balsawood currently offering any rent specials?
5065 Balsawood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5065 Balsawood pet-friendly?
No, 5065 Balsawood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5065 Balsawood offer parking?
No, 5065 Balsawood does not offer parking.
Does 5065 Balsawood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5065 Balsawood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5065 Balsawood have a pool?
Yes, 5065 Balsawood has a pool.
Does 5065 Balsawood have accessible units?
No, 5065 Balsawood does not have accessible units.
Does 5065 Balsawood have units with dishwashers?
No, 5065 Balsawood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5065 Balsawood have units with air conditioning?
No, 5065 Balsawood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology