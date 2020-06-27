5065 Balsawood

Amenities

Beautiful Single Story Family Home with 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Kitchen includes granite countertops and recessed lighting. Skylight in both the Family room and the bedroom. Vaulted ceiling in the family room and Master bedroom. Tile and laminate flooring throughout. Good size front yard and backyard with shade from pergola. Located in a Cul-De-Sac. You can enjoy the nearby green belt trails in the community along with the Association Swimming Pool. Near shopping plaza and assigned to University High School.