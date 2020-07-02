50 Rockcress

Amenities

This spacious and stunning 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom house is located on a desired corner lot. Step into this open-concept floor plan with a formal entry, high ceilings, crown molding, and recessed lighting. The Living Room, Kitchen, and Dining Room are connected to create the perfect entertainment space. The gourmet Kitchen is fully loaded with Kitchenaid stainless steel appliances, a 5-burner gas cook top, a large kitchen island, beautiful Caesarstone counter tops, and classic white cabinets. There is a private, spacious and partly covered patio to relax outdoors. The elegant Master Suite has a Juliet balcony, walk-in closet with generous storage and connects to a luxurious Master Bathroom with a private toilet area, double vanity, glass-enclosed shower, and large soaking tub for a relaxing retreat. The second floor also boasts two additional sizeable bedrooms, a second full bathroom and a large loft area perfect for an office space. Separate laundry room with built-in overhead cabinets. Like-new washer and dryer are included! Attached 2-car garage with ton of storage space and no shortage of street parking for guests. This home is walking award winning schools, resort-style pools and spas, great lawns, picnic areas, soccer fields, playgrounds, basketball courts, BBQ pits, Jeffrey Trail, numerous parks and much more. Enjoy all the luxury of Cypress Village with quick drives to freeways for a shorter commute anywhere in Orange County.