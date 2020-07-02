All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

50 Rockcress

50 Rockcress · No Longer Available
Location

50 Rockcress, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This spacious and stunning 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom house is located on a desired corner lot. Step into this open-concept floor plan with a formal entry, high ceilings, crown molding, and recessed lighting. The Living Room, Kitchen, and Dining Room are connected to create the perfect entertainment space. The gourmet Kitchen is fully loaded with Kitchenaid stainless steel appliances, a 5-burner gas cook top, a large kitchen island, beautiful Caesarstone counter tops, and classic white cabinets. There is a private, spacious and partly covered patio to relax outdoors. The elegant Master Suite has a Juliet balcony, walk-in closet with generous storage and connects to a luxurious Master Bathroom with a private toilet area, double vanity, glass-enclosed shower, and large soaking tub for a relaxing retreat. The second floor also boasts two additional sizeable bedrooms, a second full bathroom and a large loft area perfect for an office space. Separate laundry room with built-in overhead cabinets. Like-new washer and dryer are included! Attached 2-car garage with ton of storage space and no shortage of street parking for guests. This home is walking award winning schools, resort-style pools and spas, great lawns, picnic areas, soccer fields, playgrounds, basketball courts, BBQ pits, Jeffrey Trail, numerous parks and much more. Enjoy all the luxury of Cypress Village with quick drives to freeways for a shorter commute anywhere in Orange County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Rockcress have any available units?
50 Rockcress doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 50 Rockcress have?
Some of 50 Rockcress's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Rockcress currently offering any rent specials?
50 Rockcress is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Rockcress pet-friendly?
No, 50 Rockcress is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 50 Rockcress offer parking?
Yes, 50 Rockcress offers parking.
Does 50 Rockcress have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Rockcress offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Rockcress have a pool?
Yes, 50 Rockcress has a pool.
Does 50 Rockcress have accessible units?
No, 50 Rockcress does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Rockcress have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Rockcress does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Rockcress have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Rockcress does not have units with air conditioning.

