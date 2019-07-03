5 White Birch

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Renovated highly sought after Willow model in the village of Woodbridge. This 4 bedroom 3 bath residence is better than new. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac this newly upgraded residence features new high end laminate wood floors, new carpet, new paint, new cabinets through out, quartz counter tops, recessed lighting and much much more. The light and bright kitchen features gas stove with pancake griddle, Bosch dishwasher, stainless steel sink and quartz counter top that looks out to the light and bright family room. The formal living and dining room are accented by open air atrium. Downstairs guest quarter and full bath or can be used as an in home office. Upstairs you have the large Master Suite with duel closets. Redone Master bathroom features duel sinks, new cabinets and quartz counter tops along with new fixtures. New carpet throughout the residence. Secondary bedrooms feature a shared bath with new cabinets and quartz counters as well. Two car attached Garage. Must see, better than new, great location just a block away from the Woodbridge north lake, near great shopping, entertaining and dining. Minutes away to the Irvine Spectrum and short distance to Laguna Beach and South Coast Plaza. Highly recognized Irvine School district.