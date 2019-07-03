All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
5 White Birch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5 White Birch

5 White Birch · No Longer Available
Location

5 White Birch, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Renovated highly sought after Willow model in the village of Woodbridge. This 4 bedroom 3 bath residence is better than new. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac this newly upgraded residence features new high end laminate wood floors, new carpet, new paint, new cabinets through out, quartz counter tops, recessed lighting and much much more. The light and bright kitchen features gas stove with pancake griddle, Bosch dishwasher, stainless steel sink and quartz counter top that looks out to the light and bright family room. The formal living and dining room are accented by open air atrium. Downstairs guest quarter and full bath or can be used as an in home office. Upstairs you have the large Master Suite with duel closets. Redone Master bathroom features duel sinks, new cabinets and quartz counter tops along with new fixtures. New carpet throughout the residence. Secondary bedrooms feature a shared bath with new cabinets and quartz counters as well. Two car attached Garage. Must see, better than new, great location just a block away from the Woodbridge north lake, near great shopping, entertaining and dining. Minutes away to the Irvine Spectrum and short distance to Laguna Beach and South Coast Plaza. Highly recognized Irvine School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 White Birch have any available units?
5 White Birch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 White Birch have?
Some of 5 White Birch's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 White Birch currently offering any rent specials?
5 White Birch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 White Birch pet-friendly?
No, 5 White Birch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 White Birch offer parking?
Yes, 5 White Birch offers parking.
Does 5 White Birch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 White Birch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 White Birch have a pool?
No, 5 White Birch does not have a pool.
Does 5 White Birch have accessible units?
No, 5 White Birch does not have accessible units.
Does 5 White Birch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 White Birch has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 White Birch have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 White Birch does not have units with air conditioning.
