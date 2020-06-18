All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 5 Sanderling.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
5 Sanderling
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

5 Sanderling

5 Sanderling · (949) 451-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5 Sanderling, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1719 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
For private showing text (714) 747-9626 or (714) 494-5562
Absolutely Beautiful!! Fully remodeled, spacious single level home located on a corner lot within a quiet street in Deerfield community. It has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room, formal dining room and a huge living room. Living room has vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace and lots of natural light. Family room with built-in entertainment center and recessed lighting. Remodeled bathroom with granite counters, custom cabinet and travertine floors. Kitchen with gorgeous wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Lovely backyard with lots of fruit trees. Double pane windows and custom paint throughout. Community offers 5 pools, 2 spas, parks, tot-lots. Walking distance to elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Sanderling have any available units?
5 Sanderling has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Sanderling have?
Some of 5 Sanderling's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Sanderling currently offering any rent specials?
5 Sanderling isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Sanderling pet-friendly?
No, 5 Sanderling is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Sanderling offer parking?
Yes, 5 Sanderling does offer parking.
Does 5 Sanderling have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Sanderling does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Sanderling have a pool?
Yes, 5 Sanderling has a pool.
Does 5 Sanderling have accessible units?
No, 5 Sanderling does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Sanderling have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Sanderling does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Sanderling have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Sanderling does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 Sanderling?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity