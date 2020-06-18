5 Sanderling

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

For private showing text (714) 747-9626 or (714) 494-5562

Absolutely Beautiful!! Fully remodeled, spacious single level home located on a corner lot within a quiet street in Deerfield community. It has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room, formal dining room and a huge living room. Living room has vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace and lots of natural light. Family room with built-in entertainment center and recessed lighting. Remodeled bathroom with granite counters, custom cabinet and travertine floors. Kitchen with gorgeous wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Lovely backyard with lots of fruit trees. Double pane windows and custom paint throughout. Community offers 5 pools, 2 spas, parks, tot-lots. Walking distance to elementary school.