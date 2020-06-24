All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 5 Halstead.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
5 Halstead
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5 Halstead

5 Halstead Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5 Halstead Terrace, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning Views of Orange County from this single story/4 bedroom highly upgraded Turtlerock Terrace home for only $6500/month. Semi Custom detached mulit million home has panoramic views of Orange County & LA from almost every window. Contemporary architecture enhanced with superb interior details: Chef's white kitchen with stainless appliances,Large breakfast nook and walk-in pantry.Travertine Flooring wth 6in baseboards, Designer Paint, Custom Built-in Entertainment Center, Two fireplaces. Romantic Master Suite with Sunset Views that opens to outside pool, New Spa Bathroom. Nice walk -in Master Closet with wonderful built in Organizers.Three nicely secondary bedrooms plus updated bath with Stone detail. 4th bedroom has been used as a office wih built-ins included. Spacious indoor Laundry room, & Powder Room. Newer dual glazed energy efficient windows thru out. Dramatic pool with babysafe fence in backyard already for summer pool parties. Huge 3 car garage with tons of built in storage. No expense has been spared in this home, as it has never been leased before. Award winning schools, Community Amenties include: HOA Pool, spa, barbeques,sport courts, tot lot,tennis courts, close to UCI,Irvine Spectrum,John Wayne Airport, Newport Beach. Live in one of the Premier Locations in Orange County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Halstead have any available units?
5 Halstead doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Halstead have?
Some of 5 Halstead's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Halstead currently offering any rent specials?
5 Halstead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Halstead pet-friendly?
No, 5 Halstead is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Halstead offer parking?
Yes, 5 Halstead offers parking.
Does 5 Halstead have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Halstead does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Halstead have a pool?
Yes, 5 Halstead has a pool.
Does 5 Halstead have accessible units?
No, 5 Halstead does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Halstead have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Halstead does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Halstead have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Halstead does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology