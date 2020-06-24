5 Halstead

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Stunning Views of Orange County from this single story/4 bedroom highly upgraded Turtlerock Terrace home for only $6500/month. Semi Custom detached mulit million home has panoramic views of Orange County & LA from almost every window. Contemporary architecture enhanced with superb interior details: Chef's white kitchen with stainless appliances,Large breakfast nook and walk-in pantry.Travertine Flooring wth 6in baseboards, Designer Paint, Custom Built-in Entertainment Center, Two fireplaces. Romantic Master Suite with Sunset Views that opens to outside pool, New Spa Bathroom. Nice walk -in Master Closet with wonderful built in Organizers.Three nicely secondary bedrooms plus updated bath with Stone detail. 4th bedroom has been used as a office wih built-ins included. Spacious indoor Laundry room, & Powder Room. Newer dual glazed energy efficient windows thru out. Dramatic pool with babysafe fence in backyard already for summer pool parties. Huge 3 car garage with tons of built in storage. No expense has been spared in this home, as it has never been leased before. Award winning schools, Community Amenties include: HOA Pool, spa, barbeques,sport courts, tot lot,tennis courts, close to UCI,Irvine Spectrum,John Wayne Airport, Newport Beach. Live in one of the Premier Locations in Orange County.