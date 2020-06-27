All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

4951 Paseo De Vega

4951 Paseo De Vega · No Longer Available
Location

4951 Paseo De Vega, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

Recently retouched 3 Bedroom home in Campus View Broadmoor Homes across from University High School & down the street from UCI and Turtle Rock Elementary School . Popular Great Room open floor plan with Atrium, New tile roof, newer carpet, paint, master bath tile shower. Atrium in the center of home provides fresh air and cooling. There is no A/C. Renters Insurance will be required. Pets accepted. Community Swimming pool and Playground provided. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. For immediate showings contact Mark Priegel, Keller Williams Realty 949-633-9494.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4951 Paseo De Vega have any available units?
4951 Paseo De Vega doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4951 Paseo De Vega have?
Some of 4951 Paseo De Vega's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4951 Paseo De Vega currently offering any rent specials?
4951 Paseo De Vega is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4951 Paseo De Vega pet-friendly?
Yes, 4951 Paseo De Vega is pet friendly.
Does 4951 Paseo De Vega offer parking?
No, 4951 Paseo De Vega does not offer parking.
Does 4951 Paseo De Vega have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4951 Paseo De Vega does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4951 Paseo De Vega have a pool?
Yes, 4951 Paseo De Vega has a pool.
Does 4951 Paseo De Vega have accessible units?
No, 4951 Paseo De Vega does not have accessible units.
Does 4951 Paseo De Vega have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4951 Paseo De Vega has units with dishwashers.
Does 4951 Paseo De Vega have units with air conditioning?
No, 4951 Paseo De Vega does not have units with air conditioning.
