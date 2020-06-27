4951 Paseo De Vega

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently retouched 3 Bedroom home in Campus View Broadmoor Homes across from University High School & down the street from UCI and Turtle Rock Elementary School . Popular Great Room open floor plan with Atrium, New tile roof, newer carpet, paint, master bath tile shower. Atrium in the center of home provides fresh air and cooling. There is no A/C. Renters Insurance will be required. Pets accepted. Community Swimming pool and Playground provided. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. For immediate showings contact Mark Priegel, Keller Williams Realty 949-633-9494.