4902 Rain Tree Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Welcome home to beautiful 4902 Rain Tree on a quiet cul de sac in University Park! Gorgeous hardwood floors upstairs and downstairs, huge living room with tall ceilings and marble fireplace, updated kitchen features granite counters, island and lots of cabinets, separate family room with another fireplace and built ins, separate formal dining room has more built ins and pendant lighting, cozy but spacious breakfast nook with built in bench and updated powder room with vessel sink. Upstairs, there are 3 spacious bedrooms, large open loft with built in bookcases, mirrored wardrobes and upgraded hall bath. The oversized master suite has extra alcove (great for offices space or an exercise area), romantic fireplace plus gorgeous remodeled bath with granite counters, two sinks, walk in shower and great cabinetry. Special features include brand new AC/furnace, lots of windows, washer/dryer/fridge included, 4 fireplaces, newer doors and windows and custom front door creating a welcoming entry. The back yard is private and includes a brick and slate patio, deck, patio cover and backs to a quiet greenbelt path. At the end of the street is a huge neighborhood park and pool and located in the highly acclaimed University High school area.