Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

4902 Rain Tree Lane

4902 Rain Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4902 Rain Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Welcome home to beautiful 4902 Rain Tree on a quiet cul de sac in University Park! Gorgeous hardwood floors upstairs and downstairs, huge living room with tall ceilings and marble fireplace, updated kitchen features granite counters, island and lots of cabinets, separate family room with another fireplace and built ins, separate formal dining room has more built ins and pendant lighting, cozy but spacious breakfast nook with built in bench and updated powder room with vessel sink. Upstairs, there are 3 spacious bedrooms, large open loft with built in bookcases, mirrored wardrobes and upgraded hall bath. The oversized master suite has extra alcove (great for offices space or an exercise area), romantic fireplace plus gorgeous remodeled bath with granite counters, two sinks, walk in shower and great cabinetry. Special features include brand new AC/furnace, lots of windows, washer/dryer/fridge included, 4 fireplaces, newer doors and windows and custom front door creating a welcoming entry. The back yard is private and includes a brick and slate patio, deck, patio cover and backs to a quiet greenbelt path. At the end of the street is a huge neighborhood park and pool and located in the highly acclaimed University High school area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 Rain Tree Lane have any available units?
4902 Rain Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4902 Rain Tree Lane have?
Some of 4902 Rain Tree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4902 Rain Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4902 Rain Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 Rain Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4902 Rain Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4902 Rain Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4902 Rain Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 4902 Rain Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4902 Rain Tree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 Rain Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4902 Rain Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 4902 Rain Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 4902 Rain Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 Rain Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4902 Rain Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4902 Rain Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4902 Rain Tree Lane has units with air conditioning.
