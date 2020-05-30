All apartments in Irvine
49 Lupari
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:16 AM

49 Lupari

49 Lupari · No Longer Available
Location

49 Lupari, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
beautiful detached home in Laguna Altura, San Remo tract, gated community, 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bath, main floor has one bedroom
with own bath, formal living room and dining room. Open kitchen, granite countertops, white cabinets, walk in pantry. Island with sink, lots of windows, window covering, master suite, tub and shower, second bedroom and third bedroom share one full bath, walk-in closet, two car attached garage, end unit, nice back yard with patio and plants. Private gated community, close to freeway 405, 5, 133, only 8 miles to Laguna Beach. Short drive to one of the best school, Irvine spectrum, university high school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Lupari have any available units?
49 Lupari doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 49 Lupari have?
Some of 49 Lupari's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Lupari currently offering any rent specials?
49 Lupari is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Lupari pet-friendly?
No, 49 Lupari is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 49 Lupari offer parking?
Yes, 49 Lupari offers parking.
Does 49 Lupari have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Lupari does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Lupari have a pool?
No, 49 Lupari does not have a pool.
Does 49 Lupari have accessible units?
No, 49 Lupari does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Lupari have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Lupari has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Lupari have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Lupari does not have units with air conditioning.
