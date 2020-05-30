All apartments in Irvine
49 Del Cambrea

Location

49 Del Cambrea, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A bright and quiet house in the center of Irvine! One bedroom on first floor. Each room has its own bathroom. vaulted ceilings, Wrap around back and side yard patio that gives you a sophisticated outdoor space, low-maintenance and perfect for enjoying the family and friend gathering. Within the community, you will have easy access to soccer field, association pools, parks, tennis courts, and many other facilities. Located in the heart of Irvine, this property is walking distance to the well-known K-8 Plaza Vista school, which is also a 1:1 technology school that give each student access to a device. Close to Culver Plaza shopping, restaurants, banks, and businesses

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Del Cambrea have any available units?
49 Del Cambrea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 49 Del Cambrea have?
Some of 49 Del Cambrea's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Del Cambrea currently offering any rent specials?
49 Del Cambrea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Del Cambrea pet-friendly?
No, 49 Del Cambrea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 49 Del Cambrea offer parking?
Yes, 49 Del Cambrea offers parking.
Does 49 Del Cambrea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Del Cambrea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Del Cambrea have a pool?
Yes, 49 Del Cambrea has a pool.
Does 49 Del Cambrea have accessible units?
No, 49 Del Cambrea does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Del Cambrea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Del Cambrea has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Del Cambrea have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Del Cambrea does not have units with air conditioning.
