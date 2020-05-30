49 Del Cambrea

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

A bright and quiet house in the center of Irvine! One bedroom on first floor. Each room has its own bathroom. vaulted ceilings, Wrap around back and side yard patio that gives you a sophisticated outdoor space, low-maintenance and perfect for enjoying the family and friend gathering. Within the community, you will have easy access to soccer field, association pools, parks, tennis courts, and many other facilities. Located in the heart of Irvine, this property is walking distance to the well-known K-8 Plaza Vista school, which is also a 1:1 technology school that give each student access to a device. Close to Culver Plaza shopping, restaurants, banks, and businesses