Amenities

Beautiful home located in 24 hours guard gated community of Laguna Altura in Irvine. 4 bedrooms plus loft with 3 bathrooms. This home features a gourmet kitchen with 6 burner stove, stainless steel appliances, cooking island with quartz counter tops. Open concept floor plan living room with fireplace and porcelain tile floor throughout the first floor. Downstair bedroom and full bath. Master bathroom with dual sink and upgraded quartz and stone throughout, soaking tub, large separate shower, and a spacious mirrored walk-in closet. The loft area with high ceiling and natural lights is perfect for a study/office space. Large backyard with immaculate landscaped outdoor patio. This location is close distance to Laguna Beach, Irvine Spectrum, 405 freeway and toll roads. Washer and dryer are included!