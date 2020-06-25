All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

48 Triana

48 Triana · No Longer Available
Location

48 Triana, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful home located in 24 hours guard gated community of Laguna Altura in Irvine. 4 bedrooms plus loft with 3 bathrooms. This home features a gourmet kitchen with 6 burner stove, stainless steel appliances, cooking island with quartz counter tops. Open concept floor plan living room with fireplace and porcelain tile floor throughout the first floor. Downstair bedroom and full bath. Master bathroom with dual sink and upgraded quartz and stone throughout, soaking tub, large separate shower, and a spacious mirrored walk-in closet. The loft area with high ceiling and natural lights is perfect for a study/office space. Large backyard with immaculate landscaped outdoor patio. This location is close distance to Laguna Beach, Irvine Spectrum, 405 freeway and toll roads. Washer and dryer are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Triana have any available units?
48 Triana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 48 Triana have?
Some of 48 Triana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Triana currently offering any rent specials?
48 Triana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Triana pet-friendly?
No, 48 Triana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 48 Triana offer parking?
No, 48 Triana does not offer parking.
Does 48 Triana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Triana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Triana have a pool?
No, 48 Triana does not have a pool.
Does 48 Triana have accessible units?
No, 48 Triana does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Triana have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Triana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Triana have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Triana does not have units with air conditioning.
