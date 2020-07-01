All apartments in Irvine
48 Sunlight

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

48 Sunlight, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Great opportunity to live in a recently updated 4 bedroom home with a large bonus room in Turtle Rock. Situated in an ideal cul-de-sac, this light and bright home offers a great floor plan and updated kitchens and bathrooms. The large entry courtyard is ideal for a welcoming entry bench. Step into the 2 story foyer which beams of natural light. A large formal living room with skylights is accented by dual skylights and French style sliding doors. The adjoining dining room has access to the rear yard side patio which is perfect for a small dining table and chairs. Enjoy the richly remodeled kitchen complete with beautiful cabinetry, center island, granite counters and an included stainless steel refrigerator. The sunny breakfast nook adjoins the family room with brick accented fireplace. A convenient wet bar is centrally located to service casual and formal get together. Completing the downstairs layout is the bonus room, guest bedroom and interior laundry room with washer and dryer. The master suite offers soaring ceilings, a quaint view balcony, wood burning fireplace and a master bath with dual vanities, dual closets, separate soaking tub and walk-in shower. Two additional upstairs shared a bath and a large landing opens to the entry. Enjoy the fabulous Turtle Rock weather, award wining schools, numerous meandering trails and live 10 minutes close to everything. Community amenities incl. tennis courts, pool and spa, tot lot &half sport court. Immediate move-ins welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Sunlight have any available units?
48 Sunlight doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 48 Sunlight have?
Some of 48 Sunlight's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Sunlight currently offering any rent specials?
48 Sunlight is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Sunlight pet-friendly?
No, 48 Sunlight is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 48 Sunlight offer parking?
Yes, 48 Sunlight offers parking.
Does 48 Sunlight have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Sunlight offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Sunlight have a pool?
Yes, 48 Sunlight has a pool.
Does 48 Sunlight have accessible units?
No, 48 Sunlight does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Sunlight have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Sunlight has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Sunlight have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Sunlight does not have units with air conditioning.

