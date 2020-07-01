48 Sunlight

Amenities

Great opportunity to live in a recently updated 4 bedroom home with a large bonus room in Turtle Rock. Situated in an ideal cul-de-sac, this light and bright home offers a great floor plan and updated kitchens and bathrooms. The large entry courtyard is ideal for a welcoming entry bench. Step into the 2 story foyer which beams of natural light. A large formal living room with skylights is accented by dual skylights and French style sliding doors. The adjoining dining room has access to the rear yard side patio which is perfect for a small dining table and chairs. Enjoy the richly remodeled kitchen complete with beautiful cabinetry, center island, granite counters and an included stainless steel refrigerator. The sunny breakfast nook adjoins the family room with brick accented fireplace. A convenient wet bar is centrally located to service casual and formal get together. Completing the downstairs layout is the bonus room, guest bedroom and interior laundry room with washer and dryer. The master suite offers soaring ceilings, a quaint view balcony, wood burning fireplace and a master bath with dual vanities, dual closets, separate soaking tub and walk-in shower. Two additional upstairs shared a bath and a large landing opens to the entry. Enjoy the fabulous Turtle Rock weather, award wining schools, numerous meandering trails and live 10 minutes close to everything. Community amenities incl. tennis courts, pool and spa, tot lot &half sport court. Immediate move-ins welcome!