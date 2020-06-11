All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 48 Leucadia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
48 Leucadia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

48 Leucadia

48 Leucadia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

48 Leucadia, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
garage
Single level on the main level, end unit condo in Northpark Square. This charming home features approximately 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. The two bedroom, two bath, newly painted and carpeted home features an attached 2 car garage with direct access. The Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with separate shower and tub and also features french doors leading outside to a large covered patio. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting.The home is located within steps to the community pool. Association amenities include several pools and spas, a basketball court, tot lot, large park with plenty of picnic areas, and access to walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Leucadia have any available units?
48 Leucadia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 48 Leucadia have?
Some of 48 Leucadia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Leucadia currently offering any rent specials?
48 Leucadia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Leucadia pet-friendly?
No, 48 Leucadia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 48 Leucadia offer parking?
Yes, 48 Leucadia offers parking.
Does 48 Leucadia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Leucadia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Leucadia have a pool?
Yes, 48 Leucadia has a pool.
Does 48 Leucadia have accessible units?
No, 48 Leucadia does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Leucadia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Leucadia has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Leucadia have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Leucadia does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology