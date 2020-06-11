48 Leucadia

Amenities

Single level on the main level, end unit condo in Northpark Square. This charming home features approximately 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. The two bedroom, two bath, newly painted and carpeted home features an attached 2 car garage with direct access. The Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with separate shower and tub and also features french doors leading outside to a large covered patio. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting.The home is located within steps to the community pool. Association amenities include several pools and spas, a basketball court, tot lot, large park with plenty of picnic areas, and access to walking trails.