4735 Royce Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

This is three bedroom 2.5 baths house, green belt behind back yard very quiet location, there has formal living room, formal dining room and family room designed, the kitchen has remodeled couple years ago with granite countertop recessed lighting,built-in oven gas cooktop. the fireplace in living room with built-in bookcase hardwood floor downstairs. three bedroom upstairs with carpet flooring. master bedroom has built-in desk, ceiling fan the master bath has granite countertop. serene private back yard with stone patio. two car detached garage with courtyard designed, refrigerator & washer dryer included. walking distance to the HOA swimming pool, park, tennis court, elementary school, city library and much more.