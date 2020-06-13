All apartments in Irvine
4735 Royce Road
4735 Royce Road

4735 Royce Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

4735 Royce Road, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This is three bedroom 2.5 baths house, green belt behind back yard very quiet location, there has formal living room, formal dining room and family room designed, the kitchen has remodeled couple years ago with granite countertop recessed lighting,built-in oven gas cooktop. the fireplace in living room with built-in bookcase hardwood floor downstairs. three bedroom upstairs with carpet flooring. master bedroom has built-in desk, ceiling fan the master bath has granite countertop. serene private back yard with stone patio. two car detached garage with courtyard designed, refrigerator & washer dryer included. walking distance to the HOA swimming pool, park, tennis court, elementary school, city library and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4735 Royce Road have any available units?
4735 Royce Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4735 Royce Road have?
Some of 4735 Royce Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4735 Royce Road currently offering any rent specials?
4735 Royce Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 Royce Road pet-friendly?
No, 4735 Royce Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4735 Royce Road offer parking?
Yes, 4735 Royce Road offers parking.
Does 4735 Royce Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4735 Royce Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 Royce Road have a pool?
Yes, 4735 Royce Road has a pool.
Does 4735 Royce Road have accessible units?
No, 4735 Royce Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 Royce Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4735 Royce Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4735 Royce Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4735 Royce Road does not have units with air conditioning.
