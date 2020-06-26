47 Fallingstar

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Remodeled top to bottom 1 bedroom + huge loft (could be a 2nd bedroom) end unit condo in the heart of Woodbridge. Like a visit to Cape Cod inside this sunny, breezy home featuring vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, and a romantic fireplace. The kitchen with brand new white Shaker-style cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances overlooks a private entertainer’s patio. Large master bedroom with a full-sized closet and a private bath. A spiral staircase leads to the loft/optional 2nd bedroom perfect for guests or your home office. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout is easy to clean and hypoallergenic. Custom paint and finishes throughout. 1-car garage space directly underneath. Close to all the resort quality amenities of Woodbridge including pools, spas, parks, lagoons, and tennis courts. Plenty of nearby local dining, shopping, and entertainment options.