47 Fallingstar
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

47 Fallingstar

47 Fallingstar · No Longer Available
Location

47 Fallingstar, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Remodeled top to bottom 1 bedroom + huge loft (could be a 2nd bedroom) end unit condo in the heart of Woodbridge. Like a visit to Cape Cod inside this sunny, breezy home featuring vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, and a romantic fireplace. The kitchen with brand new white Shaker-style cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances overlooks a private entertainer’s patio. Large master bedroom with a full-sized closet and a private bath. A spiral staircase leads to the loft/optional 2nd bedroom perfect for guests or your home office. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout is easy to clean and hypoallergenic. Custom paint and finishes throughout. 1-car garage space directly underneath. Close to all the resort quality amenities of Woodbridge including pools, spas, parks, lagoons, and tennis courts. Plenty of nearby local dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Fallingstar have any available units?
47 Fallingstar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 47 Fallingstar have?
Some of 47 Fallingstar's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Fallingstar currently offering any rent specials?
47 Fallingstar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Fallingstar pet-friendly?
No, 47 Fallingstar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 47 Fallingstar offer parking?
Yes, 47 Fallingstar offers parking.
Does 47 Fallingstar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Fallingstar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Fallingstar have a pool?
Yes, 47 Fallingstar has a pool.
Does 47 Fallingstar have accessible units?
No, 47 Fallingstar does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Fallingstar have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Fallingstar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Fallingstar have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Fallingstar does not have units with air conditioning.

