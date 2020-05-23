46 Vassar Aisle

Amenities

A corner unit bright and spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus loft in gated community of University Town Center Oxford Court. Huge living room with wood burning fireplace, dining area, spacious kitchen, private inside laundry room, master suite with private bath including oval tub and dual vanities and huge closets. Upstairs loft features walk in closet which can be used as a third bedroom or an office. Beautiful balcony with view of pool full of sunshine and great for entertainment. 2 car garage – one with direct access and the other detached. University High, Rancho San Joaquin Middle School and Turtle Rock Elementary. Walking Distant to UCI and University Town Shopping Center. PLEASE CHECK VIRTUAL TOUR under MAP.