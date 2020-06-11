All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 46 Canopy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
46 Canopy
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

46 Canopy

46 Canopy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

46 Canopy, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Location with Unobstructed View of the Surrounding Hills. This Mediterranean Style Detached Home in Quail Hill is as Beautiful on the Inside as it is on the Outside. Highly Upgraded Inside and Out makes it a must see. Cozy Fireplace and Large Windows in the Living Room to Enjoy the Surrounding View. Open Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Large Island for Entertaining. Family Room is Perfectly located to lend itself to Indoor/Outdoor living. This Three Bedroom home (3rd bedroom currently a Loft) with 2.5 baths also has Inside Second Floor Laundry area with Sink which is so Convenient. There is a 2 Car Garage with Direct Access, Large Open Patio and Quaint Front Porch area. If you are Looking in the Quail Hill Community then you already know there are so many great community amenities and Award Winning Schools.. Not to mention near by Hiking Trails and Shopping. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Canopy have any available units?
46 Canopy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 46 Canopy have?
Some of 46 Canopy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Canopy currently offering any rent specials?
46 Canopy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Canopy pet-friendly?
No, 46 Canopy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 46 Canopy offer parking?
Yes, 46 Canopy offers parking.
Does 46 Canopy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Canopy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Canopy have a pool?
No, 46 Canopy does not have a pool.
Does 46 Canopy have accessible units?
No, 46 Canopy does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Canopy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Canopy has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Canopy have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Canopy does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology