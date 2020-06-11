Amenities

Amazing Location with Unobstructed View of the Surrounding Hills. This Mediterranean Style Detached Home in Quail Hill is as Beautiful on the Inside as it is on the Outside. Highly Upgraded Inside and Out makes it a must see. Cozy Fireplace and Large Windows in the Living Room to Enjoy the Surrounding View. Open Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Large Island for Entertaining. Family Room is Perfectly located to lend itself to Indoor/Outdoor living. This Three Bedroom home (3rd bedroom currently a Loft) with 2.5 baths also has Inside Second Floor Laundry area with Sink which is so Convenient. There is a 2 Car Garage with Direct Access, Large Open Patio and Quaint Front Porch area. If you are Looking in the Quail Hill Community then you already know there are so many great community amenities and Award Winning Schools.. Not to mention near by Hiking Trails and Shopping. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included.