All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 45 Tall Cedars.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
45 Tall Cedars
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

45 Tall Cedars

45 Tall Cedars · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

45 Tall Cedars, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeously upgraded home situated at an ideal lot location. Fabulous floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 & 1/2 bathrooms. All bedrooms are on the the second floor. Features include recessed lighting, crown molding, plantation shutters, and custom window coverings. Luxury kitchen equipped with beautiful granite countertops with full back splash, gourmet center island with seating, and upgraded KitchenAid stainless steel appliances. Stainless steel refrigerator will be included in the rent. Individual laundry room is on the 2nd floor with sink, cabinets, and large storage place. Newly painted interior and newly installed wood flooring for the whole house. Enjoy incredible association amenities such as 16 parks, 7 pools and spas (heated competition pool in the Commons), complimentary BBQ grills, picnic tables, outdoor fireplaces, playgrounds, community center, soccer and baseball fields, and volleyball, tennis and basketball courts. Close to shopping and freeways. Walking distance to award winning schools, Woodbury Commons, and Woodbury Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Tall Cedars have any available units?
45 Tall Cedars doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 45 Tall Cedars have?
Some of 45 Tall Cedars's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Tall Cedars currently offering any rent specials?
45 Tall Cedars is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Tall Cedars pet-friendly?
No, 45 Tall Cedars is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 45 Tall Cedars offer parking?
Yes, 45 Tall Cedars offers parking.
Does 45 Tall Cedars have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Tall Cedars does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Tall Cedars have a pool?
Yes, 45 Tall Cedars has a pool.
Does 45 Tall Cedars have accessible units?
Yes, 45 Tall Cedars has accessible units.
Does 45 Tall Cedars have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Tall Cedars has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Tall Cedars have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Tall Cedars does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology