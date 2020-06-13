45 Tall Cedars

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeously upgraded home situated at an ideal lot location. Fabulous floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 & 1/2 bathrooms. All bedrooms are on the the second floor. Features include recessed lighting, crown molding, plantation shutters, and custom window coverings. Luxury kitchen equipped with beautiful granite countertops with full back splash, gourmet center island with seating, and upgraded KitchenAid stainless steel appliances. Stainless steel refrigerator will be included in the rent. Individual laundry room is on the 2nd floor with sink, cabinets, and large storage place. Newly painted interior and newly installed wood flooring for the whole house. Enjoy incredible association amenities such as 16 parks, 7 pools and spas (heated competition pool in the Commons), complimentary BBQ grills, picnic tables, outdoor fireplaces, playgrounds, community center, soccer and baseball fields, and volleyball, tennis and basketball courts. Close to shopping and freeways. Walking distance to award winning schools, Woodbury Commons, and Woodbury Town Center.