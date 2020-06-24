All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

43 Hidden TRL

43 Hidden Trail · No Longer Available
Location

43 Hidden Trail, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
Fully FURNISHED and decorated Tuscan Charm. Exclusive Turtle Ridge Summit guard gated community, with Pool and Views High Above the City Lights.This Beautiful 4 Bedooms 4.5 bath home comes with many designer upgrades, hardwood floors,open concept gourmet kitchen with large granite island,gourmet wolf gas range,Subzero refrigerator,wine refrigerator,custom gas fireplace,sourround sound and more.
This home boasts 2 downstairs bedrooms, two upstairs bedrooms, and an upstairs bonus room with pool table and other games.
Each bedroom has its own bathroom!!!! Master suit is on the first floor looking over the view and the pool.Master suit has a luxurious bathroom,fireplace and a spacious walk in closet .
Formal living room and dining room flow for entertaing and enjoying the view.The home has warm nuetral colors and professionally decorated. Can include pots and pans, siverware, linene,ect. Just bring your clothes to move in.The association amenities include pools, fitness center,club house and trails.Just a few minutes drive to shops,fashion island,UCI, parks and award winning schools.
One of a kind.
A must See!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Hidden TRL have any available units?
43 Hidden TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 43 Hidden TRL have?
Some of 43 Hidden TRL's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Hidden TRL currently offering any rent specials?
43 Hidden TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Hidden TRL pet-friendly?
No, 43 Hidden TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 43 Hidden TRL offer parking?
No, 43 Hidden TRL does not offer parking.
Does 43 Hidden TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Hidden TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Hidden TRL have a pool?
Yes, 43 Hidden TRL has a pool.
Does 43 Hidden TRL have accessible units?
No, 43 Hidden TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Hidden TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Hidden TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Hidden TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Hidden TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
