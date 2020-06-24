43 Hidden TRL

Amenities

Fully FURNISHED and decorated Tuscan Charm. Exclusive Turtle Ridge Summit guard gated community, with Pool and Views High Above the City Lights.This Beautiful 4 Bedooms 4.5 bath home comes with many designer upgrades, hardwood floors,open concept gourmet kitchen with large granite island,gourmet wolf gas range,Subzero refrigerator,wine refrigerator,custom gas fireplace,sourround sound and more.

This home boasts 2 downstairs bedrooms, two upstairs bedrooms, and an upstairs bonus room with pool table and other games.

Each bedroom has its own bathroom!!!! Master suit is on the first floor looking over the view and the pool.Master suit has a luxurious bathroom,fireplace and a spacious walk in closet .

Formal living room and dining room flow for entertaing and enjoying the view.The home has warm nuetral colors and professionally decorated. Can include pots and pans, siverware, linene,ect. Just bring your clothes to move in.The association amenities include pools, fitness center,club house and trails.Just a few minutes drive to shops,fashion island,UCI, parks and award winning schools.

One of a kind.

A must See!!!!