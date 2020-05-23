Charming courtyard entry. Spacious kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel Bosch appliances. Almost new washer/dryer and refrigerator are included but not warranties. Great Floor Plan with Two bedrooms /two baths upstairs and 1 bedroom/office down. Main living quarters are also on the second floor giving fantastic views from the windows and balcony. Master bedroom features his and her vanities and a walk-thru/ oversized shower. It is very bright and open. Upgraded throughout the home has Berber Carpet and solid Hardwood floors. Both bedrooms have no shared common walls with other property. Available March 11th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 42 Townsend have?
Some of 42 Townsend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
