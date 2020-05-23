All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

42 Townsend

42 Townsend · No Longer Available
Location

42 Townsend, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Charming courtyard entry. Spacious kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel Bosch appliances. Almost new
washer/dryer and refrigerator are included but not warranties. Great Floor Plan with Two bedrooms /two baths upstairs and 1
bedroom/office down. Main living quarters are also on the second floor giving fantastic views from the windows and balcony. Master
bedroom features his and her vanities and a walk-thru/ oversized shower. It is very bright and open. Upgraded throughout the
home has Berber Carpet and solid Hardwood floors. Both bedrooms have no shared common walls with other property. Available March 11th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Townsend have any available units?
42 Townsend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 42 Townsend have?
Some of 42 Townsend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Townsend currently offering any rent specials?
42 Townsend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Townsend pet-friendly?
No, 42 Townsend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 42 Townsend offer parking?
No, 42 Townsend does not offer parking.
Does 42 Townsend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Townsend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Townsend have a pool?
No, 42 Townsend does not have a pool.
Does 42 Townsend have accessible units?
No, 42 Townsend does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Townsend have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Townsend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Townsend have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Townsend does not have units with air conditioning.
