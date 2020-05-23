Here is your dream home in University Park Irvine. Rarely come on market is this 4 Bedrooms Single Family home with two cars attached garage with elegant floor plan and back yard. Close to all shops and schools and it is in highly convenient location to access I-405 and I-5 Ramps. Property is completely repainted and new carpets in all bedrooms installed. Brand new AC unit as well as brand new Furnace is installed. Immaculate turn key condition. You would love this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42 Seton Road have any available units?
42 Seton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 42 Seton Road have?
Some of 42 Seton Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Seton Road currently offering any rent specials?
42 Seton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.