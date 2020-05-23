All apartments in Irvine
42 Seton Road
42 Seton Road

42 Seton Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

42 Seton Road, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here is your dream home in University Park Irvine. Rarely come on market is this 4 Bedrooms Single Family home with two cars attached garage with elegant floor plan and back yard. Close to all shops and schools and it is in highly convenient location to access I-405 and I-5 Ramps. Property is completely repainted and new carpets in all bedrooms installed. Brand new AC unit as well as brand new Furnace is installed. Immaculate turn key condition. You would love this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

