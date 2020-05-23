42 Seton Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Here is your dream home in University Park Irvine. Rarely come on market is this 4 Bedrooms Single Family home with two cars attached garage with elegant floor plan and back yard. Close to all shops and schools and it is in highly convenient location to access I-405 and I-5 Ramps. Property is completely repainted and new carpets in all bedrooms installed. Brand new AC unit as well as brand new Furnace is installed. Immaculate turn key condition. You would love this home.