42 Olivehurst
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:44 AM

42 Olivehurst

42 Olivehurst · No Longer Available
Location

42 Olivehurst, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Relax and unwind in this beautiful home located in the lush community of Northpark. Drawing from Southern European architecture, this inviting 3 bedroom 3 bath detached home has it all. Upon entering, the light-filled living room beckons with engineered wood flooring, plantation shutters and elegant crown molding. The generous dining room is an entertainer's delight with plenty of room for large gatherings. A chef's delight, the roomy kitchen boasts wonderful upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting and plenty of space for a casual breakfast table. Sliding glass doors from the kitchen lead to the cool and private backyard garden with citrus trees and swaying palms. Upstairs, discover two spacious bedrooms with one shared bath, and the adjacent master bedroom with en suite bath and walk-in closet. All bathrooms have also been updated with new fixtures and cabinetry to complete the luxurious feel of this charming home. If you're interested in swim or sport, one of 5 pools and a sport court are less than half a block from your door. Located in the prestigious gated community of Northpark with 6 wonderfully manicured parks, 3 Tennis Courts, Community Clubhouse, nearby hiking trails and award winning schools, this home truly provides it all right at your doorstep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Olivehurst have any available units?
42 Olivehurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 42 Olivehurst have?
Some of 42 Olivehurst's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Olivehurst currently offering any rent specials?
42 Olivehurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Olivehurst pet-friendly?
No, 42 Olivehurst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 42 Olivehurst offer parking?
No, 42 Olivehurst does not offer parking.
Does 42 Olivehurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Olivehurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Olivehurst have a pool?
Yes, 42 Olivehurst has a pool.
Does 42 Olivehurst have accessible units?
No, 42 Olivehurst does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Olivehurst have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Olivehurst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Olivehurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Olivehurst does not have units with air conditioning.

