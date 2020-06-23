42 Olivehurst

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Relax and unwind in this beautiful home located in the lush community of Northpark. Drawing from Southern European architecture, this inviting 3 bedroom 3 bath detached home has it all. Upon entering, the light-filled living room beckons with engineered wood flooring, plantation shutters and elegant crown molding. The generous dining room is an entertainer's delight with plenty of room for large gatherings. A chef's delight, the roomy kitchen boasts wonderful upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting and plenty of space for a casual breakfast table. Sliding glass doors from the kitchen lead to the cool and private backyard garden with citrus trees and swaying palms. Upstairs, discover two spacious bedrooms with one shared bath, and the adjacent master bedroom with en suite bath and walk-in closet. All bathrooms have also been updated with new fixtures and cabinetry to complete the luxurious feel of this charming home. If you're interested in swim or sport, one of 5 pools and a sport court are less than half a block from your door. Located in the prestigious gated community of Northpark with 6 wonderfully manicured parks, 3 Tennis Courts, Community Clubhouse, nearby hiking trails and award winning schools, this home truly provides it all right at your doorstep.