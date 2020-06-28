All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM

42 Kingsbury

42 Kingsbury · No Longer Available
Location

42 Kingsbury, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Very rare opportunity in the community of Stonegate! Maricopa Collection Residence Two featuring four bedroom with one of bedroom on first floor& three baths and approximately 2,640 Sqf. The home presents the finest interior upgrade throughout including marble tile on the first floor, premium interior paint, whole house crown molding and recess lights, plantation shutters. Tons of upgrades have been spent on the master bathroom. Very private corner lot with no homes behind, in the backyard, you will find built-in-BBQ, power burner, water sink that can be used as a Chef kitchen. This home is located within the great school district in Irvine, shortdistance to Stonegate Park, Stonegate Elementary, Meadowlark Park and so many more parks with all-year long heated Junior Olympic size swimming pools. Near to Woodbury Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum and so many convenient shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Kingsbury have any available units?
42 Kingsbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 42 Kingsbury have?
Some of 42 Kingsbury's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Kingsbury currently offering any rent specials?
42 Kingsbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Kingsbury pet-friendly?
No, 42 Kingsbury is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 42 Kingsbury offer parking?
Yes, 42 Kingsbury offers parking.
Does 42 Kingsbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Kingsbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Kingsbury have a pool?
Yes, 42 Kingsbury has a pool.
Does 42 Kingsbury have accessible units?
No, 42 Kingsbury does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Kingsbury have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Kingsbury does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Kingsbury have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Kingsbury does not have units with air conditioning.
