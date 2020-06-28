42 Kingsbury

Amenities

Very rare opportunity in the community of Stonegate! Maricopa Collection Residence Two featuring four bedroom with one of bedroom on first floor& three baths and approximately 2,640 Sqf. The home presents the finest interior upgrade throughout including marble tile on the first floor, premium interior paint, whole house crown molding and recess lights, plantation shutters. Tons of upgrades have been spent on the master bathroom. Very private corner lot with no homes behind, in the backyard, you will find built-in-BBQ, power burner, water sink that can be used as a Chef kitchen. This home is located within the great school district in Irvine, shortdistance to Stonegate Park, Stonegate Elementary, Meadowlark Park and so many more parks with all-year long heated Junior Olympic size swimming pools. Near to Woodbury Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum and so many convenient shopping centers.