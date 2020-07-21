All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

42 Echo Glen

42 Echo Gln · No Longer Available
Location

42 Echo Gln, Irvine, CA 92603
Shady Canyon

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Quality craftsmanship and effortless elegance blend with today’s modern lifestyle in this exquisite custom estate, imbuing an inspired and invigorated sensibility within – and beyond its walls. Sited on one of the most prominent cul-de-sac streets in Shady Canyon®,
the six bedroom, six full and two one-half bath estate backs to the verdant hillsides of natural preserve that seemingly stretch on forever. This peaceful setting mesmerizes from the onset with its European-influenced structure nestled amongst brick and pebbled pathways lined with beautiful gardens. The private entry courtyard, anchored by a show-stopping fireplace with sitting area, sets precedent for the outdoor living found at every turn – highlighting its deliberate importance in the design of the estate. Details lending architectural distinction such as the sun-washed-palette stone walls and niches, and archways framed in reclaimed brick, are paired with disappearing pocket doors, limestone baseboards, custom light fixtures, and bright fresh matte paint, giving the home a breezy, transitional air. The residence features oversized light-filled secondary en suite bedrooms, limestone flooring, imported fireplaces from France, a central courtyard, detached guest casita, pool/spa, gated motor court, and much more. Inquire on optional seventh bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Echo Glen have any available units?
42 Echo Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 42 Echo Glen have?
Some of 42 Echo Glen's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Echo Glen currently offering any rent specials?
42 Echo Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Echo Glen pet-friendly?
No, 42 Echo Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 42 Echo Glen offer parking?
Yes, 42 Echo Glen offers parking.
Does 42 Echo Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Echo Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Echo Glen have a pool?
Yes, 42 Echo Glen has a pool.
Does 42 Echo Glen have accessible units?
No, 42 Echo Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Echo Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Echo Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Echo Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Echo Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
