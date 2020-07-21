42 Echo Glen

Amenities
Quality craftsmanship and effortless elegance blend with today’s modern lifestyle in this exquisite custom estate, imbuing an inspired and invigorated sensibility within – and beyond its walls. Sited on one of the most prominent cul-de-sac streets in Shady Canyon®,
the six bedroom, six full and two one-half bath estate backs to the verdant hillsides of natural preserve that seemingly stretch on forever. This peaceful setting mesmerizes from the onset with its European-influenced structure nestled amongst brick and pebbled pathways lined with beautiful gardens. The private entry courtyard, anchored by a show-stopping fireplace with sitting area, sets precedent for the outdoor living found at every turn – highlighting its deliberate importance in the design of the estate. Details lending architectural distinction such as the sun-washed-palette stone walls and niches, and archways framed in reclaimed brick, are paired with disappearing pocket doors, limestone baseboards, custom light fixtures, and bright fresh matte paint, giving the home a breezy, transitional air. The residence features oversized light-filled secondary en suite bedrooms, limestone flooring, imported fireplaces from France, a central courtyard, detached guest casita, pool/spa, gated motor court, and much more. Inquire on optional seventh bedroom.