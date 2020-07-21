42 Echo Glen

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace courtyard

Quality craftsmanship and effortless elegance blend with today’s modern lifestyle in this exquisite custom estate, imbuing an inspired and invigorated sensibility within – and beyond its walls. Sited on one of the most prominent cul-de-sac streets in Shady Canyon®,

the six bedroom, six full and two one-half bath estate backs to the verdant hillsides of natural preserve that seemingly stretch on forever. This peaceful setting mesmerizes from the onset with its European-influenced structure nestled amongst brick and pebbled pathways lined with beautiful gardens. The private entry courtyard, anchored by a show-stopping fireplace with sitting area, sets precedent for the outdoor living found at every turn – highlighting its deliberate importance in the design of the estate. Details lending architectural distinction such as the sun-washed-palette stone walls and niches, and archways framed in reclaimed brick, are paired with disappearing pocket doors, limestone baseboards, custom light fixtures, and bright fresh matte paint, giving the home a breezy, transitional air. The residence features oversized light-filled secondary en suite bedrooms, limestone flooring, imported fireplaces from France, a central courtyard, detached guest casita, pool/spa, gated motor court, and much more. Inquire on optional seventh bedroom.