42 Columbia

Remodeled 2 beds, 2.5 baths condo in Columbia Square in the prestigious community of University Town Center. Across from UC Irvine Campus, and one Block to nationally ranked University High School. Open floor plan with laminate floor, gourmet kitchen and contemporary bathrooms with granite countertops. 2 Master suites upstairs, each with its own private full bath. A separate guest bathroom is located downstairs. Large living room with fireplace & adjacent dining area door out to private patio. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of an urban lifestyle with nearby entertainment, restaurants, theater, gym, shopping, and more. Close to beach, freeways, and John Wayne Airport.