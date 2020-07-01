All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:09 PM

42 Columbia

42 Columbia · No Longer Available
Location

42 Columbia, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
media room
Remodeled 2 beds, 2.5 baths condo in Columbia Square in the prestigious community of University Town Center. Across from UC Irvine Campus, and one Block to nationally ranked University High School. Open floor plan with laminate floor, gourmet kitchen and contemporary bathrooms with granite countertops. 2 Master suites upstairs, each with its own private full bath. A separate guest bathroom is located downstairs. Large living room with fireplace & adjacent dining area door out to private patio. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of an urban lifestyle with nearby entertainment, restaurants, theater, gym, shopping, and more. Close to beach, freeways, and John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Columbia have any available units?
42 Columbia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 42 Columbia have?
Some of 42 Columbia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Columbia currently offering any rent specials?
42 Columbia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Columbia pet-friendly?
No, 42 Columbia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 42 Columbia offer parking?
No, 42 Columbia does not offer parking.
Does 42 Columbia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Columbia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Columbia have a pool?
No, 42 Columbia does not have a pool.
Does 42 Columbia have accessible units?
No, 42 Columbia does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Columbia have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Columbia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Columbia have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Columbia does not have units with air conditioning.

