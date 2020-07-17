All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4103 Apricot Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4103 Apricot Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

4103 Apricot Dr

4103 Apricot Drive · (949) 679-0440 ext. 122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4103 Apricot Drive, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4103 Apricot Dr · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Awesome 1 bedroom in a secured building in Irvine - *Special Offer - 50% July Rent*
*Receive Half Off Rent for your Prorated Days in July*

Must See! Secured building 1 bedroom 1 bath condo (900 Sq ft) in the Orangetree community of Irvine. Lots of storage in this home. There is a ton of natural light that comes throughout the huge sliding door in the living room and bedroom that lead to a large patio. The living room also features a cozy fireplace. The home comes with a newer stainless steal stove, microwave and dishwasher. The home features laminate flooring throughout the living and bedroom spaces. The home has a full size washer and dryer in unit. The home is walking distance to IVC and is close to the 5 and 405 freeways, minutes from great shopping at the Irvine Spectrum or Marketplace. The community offers great amenities including work-out room, tennis courts, basketball court, pool and spa.

Home is available 7/10/2020 move in with a 12 month lease and $2000 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Co-Signers accepted with approved applications. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com *** Please submit pets for approval *** $500 additional deposit for each approved pet, plus additional fees.

Unit is currently occupied- Serious inquires should apply and we will then schedule a showing.

Parking Details: Underground parking garage with one assigned space and ample guest parking.

(RLNE5870141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4103 Apricot Dr have any available units?
4103 Apricot Dr has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4103 Apricot Dr have?
Some of 4103 Apricot Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4103 Apricot Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4103 Apricot Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 Apricot Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4103 Apricot Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4103 Apricot Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4103 Apricot Dr offers parking.
Does 4103 Apricot Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4103 Apricot Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 Apricot Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4103 Apricot Dr has a pool.
Does 4103 Apricot Dr have accessible units?
No, 4103 Apricot Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 Apricot Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4103 Apricot Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4103 Apricot Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4103 Apricot Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4103 Apricot Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity