4103 Apricot Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

Awesome 1 bedroom in a secured building in Irvine - *Special Offer - 50% July Rent*

*Receive Half Off Rent for your Prorated Days in July*



Must See! Secured building 1 bedroom 1 bath condo (900 Sq ft) in the Orangetree community of Irvine. Lots of storage in this home. There is a ton of natural light that comes throughout the huge sliding door in the living room and bedroom that lead to a large patio. The living room also features a cozy fireplace. The home comes with a newer stainless steal stove, microwave and dishwasher. The home features laminate flooring throughout the living and bedroom spaces. The home has a full size washer and dryer in unit. The home is walking distance to IVC and is close to the 5 and 405 freeways, minutes from great shopping at the Irvine Spectrum or Marketplace. The community offers great amenities including work-out room, tennis courts, basketball court, pool and spa.



Home is available 7/10/2020 move in with a 12 month lease and $2000 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Co-Signers accepted with approved applications. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com *** Please submit pets for approval *** $500 additional deposit for each approved pet, plus additional fees.



Unit is currently occupied- Serious inquires should apply and we will then schedule a showing.



Parking Details: Underground parking garage with one assigned space and ample guest parking.



