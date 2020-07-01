All apartments in Irvine
41 Songsparrow

41 Songsparrow · No Longer Available
Location

41 Songsparrow, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
41 Songsparrow Available 04/18/20 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath Irvine Home for lease - For Lease. This popular 4 bedroom/3 bath single-family detached home is located in the highly desirable Woodbridge community in Irvine, in the Creekside community association. This home has one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. There is laminate flooring downstairs and carpet up. There is a huge backyard with fruit trees. Located on a quiet street, this home is walking distance to one of the many parks located in Woodbridge. Take advantage of Irvines award winning schools with this huge home. Close to the shopping center.

PLEASE NOTE: All showings will be virtual, using FaceTime. Please call the listing agent at (949) 300-2634 to schedule a virtual walk through of this home.

This property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099

All interested applicants should apply online at: http://www.hermitagepm.com/
IF INTERESTED, PLEASE CALL (949) 3000-2634.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3060069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Songsparrow have any available units?
41 Songsparrow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 41 Songsparrow currently offering any rent specials?
41 Songsparrow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Songsparrow pet-friendly?
No, 41 Songsparrow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 41 Songsparrow offer parking?
No, 41 Songsparrow does not offer parking.
Does 41 Songsparrow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Songsparrow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Songsparrow have a pool?
No, 41 Songsparrow does not have a pool.
Does 41 Songsparrow have accessible units?
No, 41 Songsparrow does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Songsparrow have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Songsparrow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Songsparrow have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Songsparrow does not have units with air conditioning.

