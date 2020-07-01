Amenities

in unit laundry carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

41 Songsparrow Available 04/18/20 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath Irvine Home for lease - For Lease. This popular 4 bedroom/3 bath single-family detached home is located in the highly desirable Woodbridge community in Irvine, in the Creekside community association. This home has one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. There is laminate flooring downstairs and carpet up. There is a huge backyard with fruit trees. Located on a quiet street, this home is walking distance to one of the many parks located in Woodbridge. Take advantage of Irvines award winning schools with this huge home. Close to the shopping center.



PLEASE NOTE: All showings will be virtual, using FaceTime. Please call the listing agent at (949) 300-2634 to schedule a virtual walk through of this home.



This property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099



All interested applicants should apply online at: http://www.hermitagepm.com/

IF INTERESTED, PLEASE CALL (949) 3000-2634.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3060069)