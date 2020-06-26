41 Arnold Way

Amenities

parking game room microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave range Property Amenities game room parking

Downstairs Bedroom and Bath! Excellent Location !Beautifully Maintained Single Family Home in West Irvine - Located on a single loaded quiet street and within walking distance from acclaimed Myford Elementary school. This house has 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. One upstairs bedroom is oversized and can be used as an extra family room or game room. Backyard is nicely landscaped and comes with an automatic awning to enjoy summers in the shade. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Close to Freeways, shopping and parks. Belongs to distinguished Pioneer Middle School and Beckman High school. Availabe July 17th.