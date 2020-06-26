All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

41 Arnold Way

41 Arnold Way · No Longer Available
Location

41 Arnold Way, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

parking
game room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Downstairs Bedroom and Bath! Excellent Location !Beautifully Maintained Single Family Home in West Irvine - Located on a single loaded quiet street and within walking distance from acclaimed Myford Elementary school. This house has 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. One upstairs bedroom is oversized and can be used as an extra family room or game room. Backyard is nicely landscaped and comes with an automatic awning to enjoy summers in the shade. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Close to Freeways, shopping and parks. Belongs to distinguished Pioneer Middle School and Beckman High school. Availabe July 17th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Arnold Way have any available units?
41 Arnold Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 41 Arnold Way have?
Some of 41 Arnold Way's amenities include parking, game room, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Arnold Way currently offering any rent specials?
41 Arnold Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Arnold Way pet-friendly?
No, 41 Arnold Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 41 Arnold Way offer parking?
Yes, 41 Arnold Way offers parking.
Does 41 Arnold Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Arnold Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Arnold Way have a pool?
No, 41 Arnold Way does not have a pool.
Does 41 Arnold Way have accessible units?
No, 41 Arnold Way does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Arnold Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Arnold Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Arnold Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Arnold Way does not have units with air conditioning.
