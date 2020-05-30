40 Honey Locust

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Looking for a place to call home this Summer? Look no further! This Beautiful end unit condo located in highly desired community of Columbus Grove in Irvine. With the spacious front and side patios, this charming home offers a total of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a 3 Car Garage. Along with hardwood flooring and travertine throughout, this home features Vaulted ceilings, Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Granite counter top Kitchen with energy saving Stainless Steel appliances, Internal lights retrofitted with LED's as well as plantation shutters on all windows. The open concept kitchen opens up the great room for entertainment. The Main floor bedroom and bath offer a great privacy for guests. Master bedroom located on the third floor with a huge walk-in closet with fully His and Her Modern Upgraded Closet, shower and bathtub. Jack & Jill room located along the opposite hallway to the master bedroom. Get ready for your summer fun!! Enjoy this beautiful and peaceful surrounding while wrap around patio with your BBQ. The amenities are close by which includes Pool, Spa, BBQ, Park and Bike Trail to Back Bay of Newport Beach. Centrally located near shopping centers and restaurants in Westpark Plaza. Minutes to the District shopping center, John Wayne Airport, Freeways and Parks.