Irvine, CA
40 Honey Locust
40 Honey Locust

40 Honey Locust · (949) 698-2727
Location

40 Honey Locust, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,975

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2559 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Looking for a place to call home this Summer? Look no further! This Beautiful end unit condo located in highly desired community of Columbus Grove in Irvine. With the spacious front and side patios, this charming home offers a total of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a 3 Car Garage. Along with hardwood flooring and travertine throughout, this home features Vaulted ceilings, Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Granite counter top Kitchen with energy saving Stainless Steel appliances, Internal lights retrofitted with LED's as well as plantation shutters on all windows. The open concept kitchen opens up the great room for entertainment. The Main floor bedroom and bath offer a great privacy for guests. Master bedroom located on the third floor with a huge walk-in closet with fully His and Her Modern Upgraded Closet, shower and bathtub. Jack & Jill room located along the opposite hallway to the master bedroom. Get ready for your summer fun!! Enjoy this beautiful and peaceful surrounding while wrap around patio with your BBQ. The amenities are close by which includes Pool, Spa, BBQ, Park and Bike Trail to Back Bay of Newport Beach. Centrally located near shopping centers and restaurants in Westpark Plaza. Minutes to the District shopping center, John Wayne Airport, Freeways and Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Honey Locust have any available units?
40 Honey Locust has a unit available for $3,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 Honey Locust have?
Some of 40 Honey Locust's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Honey Locust currently offering any rent specials?
40 Honey Locust isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Honey Locust pet-friendly?
No, 40 Honey Locust is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Honey Locust offer parking?
Yes, 40 Honey Locust does offer parking.
Does 40 Honey Locust have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Honey Locust does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Honey Locust have a pool?
Yes, 40 Honey Locust has a pool.
Does 40 Honey Locust have accessible units?
No, 40 Honey Locust does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Honey Locust have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Honey Locust does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Honey Locust have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40 Honey Locust has units with air conditioning.
