Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

40 Gardenpath

40 Gardenpath · No Longer Available
Location

40 Gardenpath, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to one of the quaintest neighborhoods in Coastal OC. 40 Gardenpath, located behind the gates of Arborel and encompasses the true essence of neighborhood living. With mature tree lined streets and an Old-World feel, this coveted community inside of Turtle Ridge will impress the most discerning homebuyer! Recently completing a handsome remodel, this immaculate home boasts a gourmet kitchen, crisp white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a center island embraced with a chic double water fall edge. Offering an open floorplan and an eat in dining room, this Plan 2 layout opens to a private courtyard where el fresco dining under the stars can be romantic and/or the perfect additional area for entertaining. Upstairs offers a Jack and Jill bathroom and custom porcelain plank tile flooring connecting two very spacious bedrooms. The master suite includes a walk-in-closet, large jetted soaking bath, custom tiled shower and a dual vanity. Other upgrades include hardwood floors, soft window treatments coupled with shutters, ledgerstone fireplace face, custom wood surround and mantel, marble countertops and splashes throughout, crown mouldings, pendant lights over the island and designer paint throughout the home. The Arborel neighborhood clubhouse is just down the street with an expansive pool/spa, community barbeques, and fireplace lounges to host friends and family. Welcome yourself home to 40 Gardenpath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Gardenpath have any available units?
40 Gardenpath doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Gardenpath have?
Some of 40 Gardenpath's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Gardenpath currently offering any rent specials?
40 Gardenpath is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Gardenpath pet-friendly?
No, 40 Gardenpath is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Gardenpath offer parking?
Yes, 40 Gardenpath offers parking.
Does 40 Gardenpath have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Gardenpath does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Gardenpath have a pool?
Yes, 40 Gardenpath has a pool.
Does 40 Gardenpath have accessible units?
No, 40 Gardenpath does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Gardenpath have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Gardenpath has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Gardenpath have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Gardenpath does not have units with air conditioning.
