Located in Woodbury. One of the most desired areas of Irvine with award winning school district. This two bedroom condo is immaculate with an open floor plan and an attached garage. The community includes: pools, spas,cabanas, tennis, basketball courts, BBQ area and a clubhouse. Just walking distance to the Woodbury Town Center for shopping, dining, and entertainment.