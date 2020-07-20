All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 40 Agostino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
40 Agostino
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

40 Agostino

40 Agostino · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

40 Agostino, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Open floor plan townhouse is light and spacious with its high ceilings and multiple windows. Upon entering you will see the Living Room with a cozy fireplace and the Dining Area, all open to the Kitchen. A refrigerator is included as is a gas stove which is what most cooks are looking for. You can cook and entertain guests at the breakfast bar that will accommodate a few stools. The laundry area is located in an area at the back of the Kitchen. All bedrooms are upstairs. There are two pretty equally sized bedrooms which use the hallway bathroom. The Master Suite is quite large and feels even more spacious due to the cathedral ceilings. An ensuite bathroom has two sinks to make getting ready easier. It also has a bathtub with a shower over it. The laminate wooden floors continue from downstairs throughout the upstairs. The garage has some builtins which will help to keep you organized. Parking is side by side. A lovely community to live in, you can meet neighbors at both of the community pools and spas or have a cookout at the BBQ areas. This location makes it possible to walk to the nearest center with a grocery store. Living here allows your children to attend the highly acclaimed University High School. You will also have easy access to the freeway and airport. Come live the Las Palmas lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Agostino have any available units?
40 Agostino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Agostino have?
Some of 40 Agostino's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Agostino currently offering any rent specials?
40 Agostino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Agostino pet-friendly?
No, 40 Agostino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Agostino offer parking?
Yes, 40 Agostino offers parking.
Does 40 Agostino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Agostino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Agostino have a pool?
Yes, 40 Agostino has a pool.
Does 40 Agostino have accessible units?
No, 40 Agostino does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Agostino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Agostino has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Agostino have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Agostino does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology