40 Agostino

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Open floor plan townhouse is light and spacious with its high ceilings and multiple windows. Upon entering you will see the Living Room with a cozy fireplace and the Dining Area, all open to the Kitchen. A refrigerator is included as is a gas stove which is what most cooks are looking for. You can cook and entertain guests at the breakfast bar that will accommodate a few stools. The laundry area is located in an area at the back of the Kitchen. All bedrooms are upstairs. There are two pretty equally sized bedrooms which use the hallway bathroom. The Master Suite is quite large and feels even more spacious due to the cathedral ceilings. An ensuite bathroom has two sinks to make getting ready easier. It also has a bathtub with a shower over it. The laminate wooden floors continue from downstairs throughout the upstairs. The garage has some builtins which will help to keep you organized. Parking is side by side. A lovely community to live in, you can meet neighbors at both of the community pools and spas or have a cookout at the BBQ areas. This location makes it possible to walk to the nearest center with a grocery store. Living here allows your children to attend the highly acclaimed University High School. You will also have easy access to the freeway and airport. Come live the Las Palmas lifestyle!