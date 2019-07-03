Amenities

Remodeled Home in Irvine's Irvine Grove - Newly remodeled two bedroom, two bathroom plus office townhouse. Single level, handicap friendly with fenced rear patio/grass. Two car garage with washer/dryer and plenty of guest parking. New stainless steel range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large format tile floors throughout, new A/C, dual paned windows, ceiling fans, custom window coverings and other design accents make this beautiful home an ideal place to live. Quiet, desirable Irvine Groves greenbelt community with two pools/spas/tennis and clubhouse. Close to Culver and Walnut in Irvine 10 minute walk to shopping, dining and Heritage Park. Award winning public schools, near UCI and Irvine Spectrum with easy access to 5/405 freeways, toll roads, trains/public transportation to make commuting a breeze.



(RLNE4707438)