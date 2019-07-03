All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4 Leda.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4 Leda
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4 Leda

4 Leda · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4 Leda, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Remodeled Home in Irvine's Irvine Grove - Newly remodeled two bedroom, two bathroom plus office townhouse. Single level, handicap friendly with fenced rear patio/grass. Two car garage with washer/dryer and plenty of guest parking. New stainless steel range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large format tile floors throughout, new A/C, dual paned windows, ceiling fans, custom window coverings and other design accents make this beautiful home an ideal place to live. Quiet, desirable Irvine Groves greenbelt community with two pools/spas/tennis and clubhouse. Close to Culver and Walnut in Irvine 10 minute walk to shopping, dining and Heritage Park. Award winning public schools, near UCI and Irvine Spectrum with easy access to 5/405 freeways, toll roads, trains/public transportation to make commuting a breeze.

(RLNE4707438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Leda have any available units?
4 Leda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Leda have?
Some of 4 Leda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Leda currently offering any rent specials?
4 Leda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Leda pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Leda is pet friendly.
Does 4 Leda offer parking?
Yes, 4 Leda offers parking.
Does 4 Leda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Leda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Leda have a pool?
Yes, 4 Leda has a pool.
Does 4 Leda have accessible units?
Yes, 4 Leda has accessible units.
Does 4 Leda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Leda has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Leda have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Leda has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology