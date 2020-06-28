All apartments in Irvine
4 Hartford
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

4 Hartford

4 Hartford · No Longer Available
Location

4 Hartford, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
No one below, no one above. Two-story townhouse with private backyard patio. Two bedrooms are on the second floor. Main floor living room area at the front. The kitchen and eating are located at the back. Laundry room is located on main floor next to the kitchen. There is one covered assigned parking spot outside. Walking distance to community pool and park. Only minutes away from major shopping centers and easy access to freeway 5. OC Library at Heritage Park is within a walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Hartford have any available units?
4 Hartford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Hartford have?
Some of 4 Hartford's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Hartford currently offering any rent specials?
4 Hartford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Hartford pet-friendly?
No, 4 Hartford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Hartford offer parking?
Yes, 4 Hartford offers parking.
Does 4 Hartford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Hartford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Hartford have a pool?
Yes, 4 Hartford has a pool.
Does 4 Hartford have accessible units?
No, 4 Hartford does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Hartford have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Hartford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Hartford have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Hartford does not have units with air conditioning.
