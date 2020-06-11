All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4 Goldenbush.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4 Goldenbush
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4 Goldenbush

4 Goldenbush · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4 Goldenbush, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541
Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net

All one level El Camino Real condo with no one above or below you and a view of the greenbelt. This condo features tile flooring throughout. The kitchen features a dishwasher, microwave, and an electric stove. Central AC/Heat. Washer/Dryer hookups are located in the 2 car garage off the back patio. The third bedroom/den has built-ins with a closet and is open to the living room. Quaint private patio off the dining room that connects to the garage. Sorry no pets!!!

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,850, Available 10/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Goldenbush have any available units?
4 Goldenbush doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Goldenbush have?
Some of 4 Goldenbush's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Goldenbush currently offering any rent specials?
4 Goldenbush is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Goldenbush pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Goldenbush is pet friendly.
Does 4 Goldenbush offer parking?
Yes, 4 Goldenbush offers parking.
Does 4 Goldenbush have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Goldenbush does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Goldenbush have a pool?
No, 4 Goldenbush does not have a pool.
Does 4 Goldenbush have accessible units?
No, 4 Goldenbush does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Goldenbush have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Goldenbush has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Goldenbush have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Goldenbush has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology