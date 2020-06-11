4 Goldenbush

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541

Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net



All one level El Camino Real condo with no one above or below you and a view of the greenbelt. This condo features tile flooring throughout. The kitchen features a dishwasher, microwave, and an electric stove. Central AC/Heat. Washer/Dryer hookups are located in the 2 car garage off the back patio. The third bedroom/den has built-ins with a closet and is open to the living room. Quaint private patio off the dining room that connects to the garage. Sorry no pets!!!



Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,850, Available 10/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.