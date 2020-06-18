All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 39 Night Bloom.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
39 Night Bloom
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

39 Night Bloom

39 Night Bloom · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

39 Night Bloom, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
Santa Barbara style DETACHED home with private courtyard entry. Former model home with all the upgrades. Livingroom features fireplace, built-in media niche and walls of windows filling the space with sunlight. The bright kitchen features crisp white cabinetry, recessed lighting and large walk-in pantry. Main level bedroom currently has custom wood wall treatments and a built in library/office, perfect for home office or den. Main level is complete with dark wood-style floors throughout as well as designer style lighting. Upstairs, the master bedroom and bath are separated from the secondary bedrooms, offering a place of retreat and tranquility. The master bath offers dual sinks, crisp white cabinets and large soaking tub as well as separate shower. The bath is complete with a expansive walk-in closet with custom built-ins. The secondary bedrooms, which share a hall bath, are spacious enough to handle large furniture. One of the bedrooms features wainscotted walls. The outdoor patio area extends the indoor living outdoors and is perfect for a bbq as well as entertaining family and friends. The large association pool is just steps away. Walk to Beckman High School and Lower Peters Canyon Park. Just a short drive to shopping, dining and entertainment offered at the Irvine/Tustin Marketplace. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Night Bloom have any available units?
39 Night Bloom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 Night Bloom have?
Some of 39 Night Bloom's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Night Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
39 Night Bloom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Night Bloom pet-friendly?
No, 39 Night Bloom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Night Bloom offer parking?
No, 39 Night Bloom does not offer parking.
Does 39 Night Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Night Bloom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Night Bloom have a pool?
Yes, 39 Night Bloom has a pool.
Does 39 Night Bloom have accessible units?
No, 39 Night Bloom does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Night Bloom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Night Bloom has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Night Bloom have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Night Bloom does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology