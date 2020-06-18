39 Night Bloom

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill

Santa Barbara style DETACHED home with private courtyard entry. Former model home with all the upgrades. Livingroom features fireplace, built-in media niche and walls of windows filling the space with sunlight. The bright kitchen features crisp white cabinetry, recessed lighting and large walk-in pantry. Main level bedroom currently has custom wood wall treatments and a built in library/office, perfect for home office or den. Main level is complete with dark wood-style floors throughout as well as designer style lighting. Upstairs, the master bedroom and bath are separated from the secondary bedrooms, offering a place of retreat and tranquility. The master bath offers dual sinks, crisp white cabinets and large soaking tub as well as separate shower. The bath is complete with a expansive walk-in closet with custom built-ins. The secondary bedrooms, which share a hall bath, are spacious enough to handle large furniture. One of the bedrooms features wainscotted walls. The outdoor patio area extends the indoor living outdoors and is perfect for a bbq as well as entertaining family and friends. The large association pool is just steps away. Walk to Beckman High School and Lower Peters Canyon Park. Just a short drive to shopping, dining and entertainment offered at the Irvine/Tustin Marketplace. Welcome Home!