Irvine, CA
3842 Uris Court
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:30 AM

3842 Uris Court

3842 Uris Court · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

3842 Uris Court, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fire pit
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
INCREDIBLE Entertainer's Style Single Story 4 Bedroom Home in Irvine's Highly Sought - The Colony. Fall in love with this traditional & very well cared for property in an established neighborhood. Light and bright, with plenty of open space... This one is truly the gem you have been waiting for! Located on a cul-de-sac . Large island & gorgeous quartz counters that opens to the family room and dining area creating the "great room" experience. A gorgeous & fully enclosed solarium sun room adds an additional 300 square feet of living/entertaining space. 4 Full Bedrooms, including an in-laws quarters complete with a Murphy style bed. All bedrooms have generous space, ceiling fans & storage... and all on one level! So many upgrade nuances including: Newer Energy Efficient Windows, RING doorbell, surround sound, newer fixtures, recessed lighting, newer HVAC, the Sun Room addition, a Newer roof, water softener, Newer attic insulation, rain gutters, newer gates, rear yard drains, automatic time lighting & an alarm system. Enjoy the beautiful back yard perfect for hosting amazing gatherings, complete with a gorgeous pergola, built in bbq/bar with "keg-a-rator" a custom fire pit, above ground spa, and a beautiful bubbling fountain... No detail has been missed here. Living in the Colony, Enjoy the HOA amenities: park, pool, spa, clubhouse, Irvine's AMAZING SCHOOLS. Close to shopping, Trader Joe's, Dining, 5 FWY... EVERYTHING! Owner has Real Estate license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3842 Uris Court have any available units?
3842 Uris Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3842 Uris Court have?
Some of 3842 Uris Court's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3842 Uris Court currently offering any rent specials?
3842 Uris Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3842 Uris Court pet-friendly?
No, 3842 Uris Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3842 Uris Court offer parking?
No, 3842 Uris Court does not offer parking.
Does 3842 Uris Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3842 Uris Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3842 Uris Court have a pool?
Yes, 3842 Uris Court has a pool.
Does 3842 Uris Court have accessible units?
No, 3842 Uris Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3842 Uris Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3842 Uris Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3842 Uris Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3842 Uris Court has units with air conditioning.

