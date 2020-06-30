3842 Uris Court

Amenities

INCREDIBLE Entertainer's Style Single Story 4 Bedroom Home in Irvine's Highly Sought - The Colony. Fall in love with this traditional & very well cared for property in an established neighborhood. Light and bright, with plenty of open space... This one is truly the gem you have been waiting for! Located on a cul-de-sac . Large island & gorgeous quartz counters that opens to the family room and dining area creating the "great room" experience. A gorgeous & fully enclosed solarium sun room adds an additional 300 square feet of living/entertaining space. 4 Full Bedrooms, including an in-laws quarters complete with a Murphy style bed. All bedrooms have generous space, ceiling fans & storage... and all on one level! So many upgrade nuances including: Newer Energy Efficient Windows, RING doorbell, surround sound, newer fixtures, recessed lighting, newer HVAC, the Sun Room addition, a Newer roof, water softener, Newer attic insulation, rain gutters, newer gates, rear yard drains, automatic time lighting & an alarm system. Enjoy the beautiful back yard perfect for hosting amazing gatherings, complete with a gorgeous pergola, built in bbq/bar with "keg-a-rator" a custom fire pit, above ground spa, and a beautiful bubbling fountain... No detail has been missed here. Living in the Colony, Enjoy the HOA amenities: park, pool, spa, clubhouse, Irvine's AMAZING SCHOOLS. Close to shopping, Trader Joe's, Dining, 5 FWY... EVERYTHING! Owner has Real Estate license.