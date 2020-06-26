Amenities

Property Amenities fire pit parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing Irvine location in Northpark Square, a highly desirable community that offers resort-style amenities and childrens parks plus walking distance to award-winning schools, shopping and amenities.



Charming corner unit townhome is an end unit with wrap around patio backyard complete with outdoor fire pit. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,674 square feet of charming living space.



Open layout with living room, family room, and formal dining downstairs. Spacious kitchen with modern appliances, ample counter space, upgraded cabinets and two large pantry areas with built-ins galore plus a built-in desk area. Kitchen opens to the living room with fireplace and entertainment center. Laundry and powder room completes the first level of the home. Two car-direct-access garage with plenty of built-ins for storage and work bench.



3 bright bedrooms upstairs including large master suite with 2 closets including walk-in, soaking tub and shower. One bedroom has great built-ins with desks and storage plus huge walk-in closet that can be used as a bedroom or large office.



Walking distance to Beckman high school, near Northpark plaza, Tustin Market place and easy access to freeway. Northpark amenities include: private park, sport court, playground/ tot lot, 2 junior Olympic swimming pools, spas and more!



May consider small pets. Included with unit are refrigerator, washer and dryer, fire pit, grill and home security system.



Available immediately. Agents welcome .



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/38-salton-irvine-ca-92602-usa/bc8919a0-3db4-4aa3-991f-5d4cb6d725e0



