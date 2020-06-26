All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

38 Salton

38 Salton · No Longer Available
Location

38 Salton, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Irvine location in Northpark Square, a highly desirable community that offers resort-style amenities and childrens parks plus walking distance to award-winning schools, shopping and amenities.

Charming corner unit townhome is an end unit with wrap around patio backyard complete with outdoor fire pit. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,674 square feet of charming living space.

Open layout with living room, family room, and formal dining downstairs. Spacious kitchen with modern appliances, ample counter space, upgraded cabinets and two large pantry areas with built-ins galore plus a built-in desk area. Kitchen opens to the living room with fireplace and entertainment center. Laundry and powder room completes the first level of the home. Two car-direct-access garage with plenty of built-ins for storage and work bench.

3 bright bedrooms upstairs including large master suite with 2 closets including walk-in, soaking tub and shower. One bedroom has great built-ins with desks and storage plus huge walk-in closet that can be used as a bedroom or large office.

Walking distance to Beckman high school, near Northpark plaza, Tustin Market place and easy access to freeway. Northpark amenities include: private park, sport court, playground/ tot lot, 2 junior Olympic swimming pools, spas and more!

May consider small pets. Included with unit are refrigerator, washer and dryer, fire pit, grill and home security system.

Available immediately. Agents welcome .

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/38-salton-irvine-ca-92602-usa/bc8919a0-3db4-4aa3-991f-5d4cb6d725e0

(RLNE5023495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

