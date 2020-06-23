All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
37 Waterspout
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

37 Waterspout

37 Waterspout · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

37 Waterspout, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Tuscan style home in the award-winning community of WOODBURY. Custom new paint throughout. Gourmet Kitchen with Lots of cabinet and drawer storage, a center island in kitchen, upgraded Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, 5-Burner Built-in Cooktop. A spacious great room with fireplace, dining area with French doors leading to a beautiful backyard with built-in gas barbecue. A spacious master bedroom with 2 large walk-in closets. Master Baths with Double Sinks, Separate soaking Bathtub and Shower. Laundry Room Conveniently Located Upstairs with Built-in Cabinets. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, and Backyard furniture are included. 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. You have to see this beauty to get the feel of it's cozy and comfortable flow. Woodbury community offers all kinds of amenities, like the clubhouse, sport court, resort style pool, BBQ area, pet friendly park and so much more. Easy access with toll road and freeways only minutes away. Top award-winning Irvine Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Waterspout have any available units?
37 Waterspout doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 37 Waterspout have?
Some of 37 Waterspout's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Waterspout currently offering any rent specials?
37 Waterspout isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Waterspout pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Waterspout is pet friendly.
Does 37 Waterspout offer parking?
Yes, 37 Waterspout does offer parking.
Does 37 Waterspout have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Waterspout offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Waterspout have a pool?
Yes, 37 Waterspout has a pool.
Does 37 Waterspout have accessible units?
No, 37 Waterspout does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Waterspout have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Waterspout does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Waterspout have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Waterspout does not have units with air conditioning.
