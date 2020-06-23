37 Waterspout

Amenities

Gorgeous Tuscan style home in the award-winning community of WOODBURY. Custom new paint throughout. Gourmet Kitchen with Lots of cabinet and drawer storage, a center island in kitchen, upgraded Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, 5-Burner Built-in Cooktop. A spacious great room with fireplace, dining area with French doors leading to a beautiful backyard with built-in gas barbecue. A spacious master bedroom with 2 large walk-in closets. Master Baths with Double Sinks, Separate soaking Bathtub and Shower. Laundry Room Conveniently Located Upstairs with Built-in Cabinets. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, and Backyard furniture are included. 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. You have to see this beauty to get the feel of it's cozy and comfortable flow. Woodbury community offers all kinds of amenities, like the clubhouse, sport court, resort style pool, BBQ area, pet friendly park and so much more. Easy access with toll road and freeways only minutes away. Top award-winning Irvine Unified School District.