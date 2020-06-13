Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool hot tub

Don't miss out on this highly upgraded private single level upstairs end unit condo located in the peaceful Columbia Square community. The property is walking distance to shopping, restaurants and the University. Upgrades include modern grey laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, hallway and bedroom. The bathroom and kitchen offer a contemporary design aesthetic that features solid surface counter tops, updated cabinetry and natural stone. The private laundry room is situated off of the kitchen and includes a full size washer and dryer. The kitchen boasts all stainless steel appliances; including a refrigerator, a built-in microwave and a gas range. Ample storage throughout. Relax and enjoy the view from your private balcony overlooking green space, a basketball court, a children's playground, a volley ball court, and a gated pool/spa. The property has two covered side-by-side parking spaces (very close to the home), both with storage lockers. Location, green space and privacy - this one won't last!