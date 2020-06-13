All apartments in Irvine
37 Exeter
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

37 Exeter

37 Exeter · No Longer Available
Location

37 Exeter, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Don't miss out on this highly upgraded private single level upstairs end unit condo located in the peaceful Columbia Square community. The property is walking distance to shopping, restaurants and the University. Upgrades include modern grey laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, hallway and bedroom. The bathroom and kitchen offer a contemporary design aesthetic that features solid surface counter tops, updated cabinetry and natural stone. The private laundry room is situated off of the kitchen and includes a full size washer and dryer. The kitchen boasts all stainless steel appliances; including a refrigerator, a built-in microwave and a gas range. Ample storage throughout. Relax and enjoy the view from your private balcony overlooking green space, a basketball court, a children's playground, a volley ball court, and a gated pool/spa. The property has two covered side-by-side parking spaces (very close to the home), both with storage lockers. Location, green space and privacy - this one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Exeter have any available units?
37 Exeter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 37 Exeter have?
Some of 37 Exeter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Exeter currently offering any rent specials?
37 Exeter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Exeter pet-friendly?
No, 37 Exeter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 37 Exeter offer parking?
Yes, 37 Exeter offers parking.
Does 37 Exeter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Exeter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Exeter have a pool?
Yes, 37 Exeter has a pool.
Does 37 Exeter have accessible units?
No, 37 Exeter does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Exeter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Exeter has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Exeter have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Exeter does not have units with air conditioning.
