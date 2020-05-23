All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

36 SUMMERWIND

36 Summerwind · No Longer Available
Location

36 Summerwind, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Lovely open and bright home in Woodbridge. NEW carpet and paint throughout the home. Living Room with Modern Fireplace and tall open windows. All bathroom vanities have been upgraded with with new counter tops and cabinets. Recessed lighting and modern light fixtures throughout the home. Kitchen opens to Family Room. All Bedrooms are Upstairs. Large two car garage with lots of extra storage space. Beautifully landscaped backyard with built-in BBQ, great for entertaining. Very private. Walking distance to Meadowpark Elementary and the South Lake Lagoon. Springacre Park is located across the street. Enjoy all of Woodbridge's many amenities including 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, horseshoe facilities, a fitness course and wonderful walking trails. Attend award winning Irvine Unified Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 SUMMERWIND have any available units?
36 SUMMERWIND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 36 SUMMERWIND have?
Some of 36 SUMMERWIND's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 SUMMERWIND currently offering any rent specials?
36 SUMMERWIND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 SUMMERWIND pet-friendly?
No, 36 SUMMERWIND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 36 SUMMERWIND offer parking?
Yes, 36 SUMMERWIND offers parking.
Does 36 SUMMERWIND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 SUMMERWIND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 SUMMERWIND have a pool?
Yes, 36 SUMMERWIND has a pool.
Does 36 SUMMERWIND have accessible units?
No, 36 SUMMERWIND does not have accessible units.
Does 36 SUMMERWIND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 SUMMERWIND has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 SUMMERWIND have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 SUMMERWIND does not have units with air conditioning.

