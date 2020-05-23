36 SUMMERWIND

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Lovely open and bright home in Woodbridge. NEW carpet and paint throughout the home. Living Room with Modern Fireplace and tall open windows. All bathroom vanities have been upgraded with with new counter tops and cabinets. Recessed lighting and modern light fixtures throughout the home. Kitchen opens to Family Room. All Bedrooms are Upstairs. Large two car garage with lots of extra storage space. Beautifully landscaped backyard with built-in BBQ, great for entertaining. Very private. Walking distance to Meadowpark Elementary and the South Lake Lagoon. Springacre Park is located across the street. Enjoy all of Woodbridge's many amenities including 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, horseshoe facilities, a fitness course and wonderful walking trails. Attend award winning Irvine Unified Schools!