Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
36 Fallbrook
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:17 AM
36 Fallbrook
·
Location
36 Fallbrook, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move-in ready well maintained three bedroom condo! Paint, carpet, and tub are almost new, Fridge is included but not warrantied. Landlord will furnish new washer and dryer if tenants need them.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 36 Fallbrook have any available units?
36 Fallbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 36 Fallbrook have?
Some of 36 Fallbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 36 Fallbrook currently offering any rent specials?
36 Fallbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Fallbrook pet-friendly?
No, 36 Fallbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 36 Fallbrook offer parking?
No, 36 Fallbrook does not offer parking.
Does 36 Fallbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Fallbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Fallbrook have a pool?
No, 36 Fallbrook does not have a pool.
Does 36 Fallbrook have accessible units?
No, 36 Fallbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Fallbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Fallbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Fallbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Fallbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
