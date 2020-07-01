All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

36 Duet

36 Duet · No Longer Available
Location

36 Duet, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Sage Community of Quail Hill - Quail Hill, Detached and beautifully upgraded home with one of the largest lot size at 3500 SF in Sage community! 3 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms upstairs; 1 Bedroom, 1.75 bathroom downstairs. Plantation shutter in all bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, newer microwave oven, stainless steel appliances. Nest smart thermostat. Wood floor, new paint and new carpet. Crown molding and ceiling fans. 2 attached garages. Professionally hardscaped backyard for entertainment. Walking distance to award winning Alderwood elementary and Quail Hill shopping, restaurants. Resort style association facilities including Olympic size swimming pool, spa, gym, tennis & basket ball courts,lighted baseball fields, soccer field and picnic areas with Barbecue. Convenient to the open spaces of Bommer Canyon and Laguna Coast wilderness park. Near Irvine Spectrum, centrally located in Orange County, less than 10 miles to the famous Laguna beach and SNA airport. Everything you want and will love! (Optional refrigerator, washer and dryer)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3617017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Duet have any available units?
36 Duet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 36 Duet have?
Some of 36 Duet's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Duet currently offering any rent specials?
36 Duet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Duet pet-friendly?
No, 36 Duet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 36 Duet offer parking?
Yes, 36 Duet offers parking.
Does 36 Duet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Duet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Duet have a pool?
Yes, 36 Duet has a pool.
Does 36 Duet have accessible units?
No, 36 Duet does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Duet have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Duet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Duet have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Duet does not have units with air conditioning.

