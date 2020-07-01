Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Sage Community of Quail Hill - Quail Hill, Detached and beautifully upgraded home with one of the largest lot size at 3500 SF in Sage community! 3 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms upstairs; 1 Bedroom, 1.75 bathroom downstairs. Plantation shutter in all bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, newer microwave oven, stainless steel appliances. Nest smart thermostat. Wood floor, new paint and new carpet. Crown molding and ceiling fans. 2 attached garages. Professionally hardscaped backyard for entertainment. Walking distance to award winning Alderwood elementary and Quail Hill shopping, restaurants. Resort style association facilities including Olympic size swimming pool, spa, gym, tennis & basket ball courts,lighted baseball fields, soccer field and picnic areas with Barbecue. Convenient to the open spaces of Bommer Canyon and Laguna Coast wilderness park. Near Irvine Spectrum, centrally located in Orange County, less than 10 miles to the famous Laguna beach and SNA airport. Everything you want and will love! (Optional refrigerator, washer and dryer)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3617017)