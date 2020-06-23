36 Calypso

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful two-story townhome at Woodbury East. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus a den. Tasteful tile through out the main floor and upgraded carpet on 2nd floor. Stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and upgraded cabinetry. Spacious living room and main floor den open to the kitchen and oversees the community park. Master suite includes a walk-in closet, separate shower and dual sinks. Resort-style amenities, including lush landscaping, pool, spa, parks, tennis, sports court and clubhouse. Very quiet neighborhood with easy access to award winning schools, shopping center and freeways. Don't miss one!!