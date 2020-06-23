Amenities

Beautiful single level town home with new flooring , with NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW YOU ... Located in the prestigious gated Northwood II

community. The 3rd bedroom is a separate casita in backyard, with its own ac/heating system, perfect to be a guest room or a

private office. Interior courtyard with an outdoor fireplace. Gated Community with Luxuries community pool, spa and club house.

Neighborhood kids go to the national ranked blue ribbon Northwood High, and blue ribbon elementary / middle schools.

INSIDE LAUNDRY, 2 Car garage .... MUST SEE