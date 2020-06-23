All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

36 Bamboo

36 Bamboo · No Longer Available
Location

36 Bamboo, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful single level town home with new flooring , with NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW YOU ... Located in the prestigious gated Northwood II
community. The 3rd bedroom is a separate casita in backyard, with its own ac/heating system, perfect to be a guest room or a
private office. Interior courtyard with an outdoor fireplace. Gated Community with Luxuries community pool, spa and club house.
Neighborhood kids go to the national ranked blue ribbon Northwood High, and blue ribbon elementary / middle schools.
INSIDE LAUNDRY, 2 Car garage .... MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Bamboo have any available units?
36 Bamboo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 36 Bamboo have?
Some of 36 Bamboo's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Bamboo currently offering any rent specials?
36 Bamboo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Bamboo pet-friendly?
No, 36 Bamboo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 36 Bamboo offer parking?
Yes, 36 Bamboo does offer parking.
Does 36 Bamboo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Bamboo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Bamboo have a pool?
Yes, 36 Bamboo has a pool.
Does 36 Bamboo have accessible units?
No, 36 Bamboo does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Bamboo have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Bamboo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Bamboo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36 Bamboo has units with air conditioning.
