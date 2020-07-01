3512 Eboe Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets

This beautiful, bright, and cul-de- sac single family home has 2700 sq, 5 BR, 3 full BA. You’ll love the spacious open floor plan. Light and bright soaring ceilings are accented by the hardwood floors. Newly remodel kitchen with granite counter top. Walk to school and park. New paint and newer windows throughout. Enjoy tiled flooring downstairs and designer paint throughout the house. The master suite is secluded and spacious with walk-in closet. All major windows are covered with custom plantation shutters. A must see truly open flow home! Close to I-5, 405, toll roads, schools and shopping. Great location in the heart of Irvine!