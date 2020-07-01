All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

3512 Eboe Street

3512 Eboe Street · No Longer Available
Location

3512 Eboe Street, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This beautiful, bright, and cul-de- sac single family home has 2700 sq, 5 BR, 3 full BA. You’ll love the spacious open floor plan. Light and bright soaring ceilings are accented by the hardwood floors. Newly remodel kitchen with granite counter top. Walk to school and park. New paint and newer windows throughout. Enjoy tiled flooring downstairs and designer paint throughout the house. The master suite is secluded and spacious with walk-in closet. All major windows are covered with custom plantation shutters. A must see truly open flow home! Close to I-5, 405, toll roads, schools and shopping. Great location in the heart of Irvine!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Eboe Street have any available units?
3512 Eboe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 3512 Eboe Street currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Eboe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Eboe Street pet-friendly?
No, 3512 Eboe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3512 Eboe Street offer parking?
No, 3512 Eboe Street does not offer parking.
Does 3512 Eboe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 Eboe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Eboe Street have a pool?
No, 3512 Eboe Street does not have a pool.
Does 3512 Eboe Street have accessible units?
No, 3512 Eboe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Eboe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 Eboe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3512 Eboe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3512 Eboe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
