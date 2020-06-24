All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 35 Greenbough.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
35 Greenbough
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM

35 Greenbough

35 Greenbough · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

35 Greenbough, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
media room
tennis court
Snuggled inside the prestigious Woodbridge loop surrounded by parks, lakes, and excellent schools, this charming, single-story end-unit home offers Irvine living at its best. A large front lawn beckons you inside the freshly painted front door, where you are treated to a newly refurbished kitchen, eating area, and cozy living room, complete with big windows, fireplace, and a warm stone hearth. New recessed ceiling lights and new light fixtures shine a bright, modern touch throughout this home, complementing the real hardwood floors, new baseboards, and fresh paint and carpet. Both completely remodeled baths feature beautiful marble tile floors, modern tile showers, and elegant vanities. Off of the kitchen, entertain and dine al fresco in a generous private courtyard and patio boasting a gorgeous fountain, mature avocado and citrus trees, and storage room. A two-car carport is only a few steps from the patio gate for direct access to the kitchen. The well-planned Woodbridge community features easy walking and bike access to Irvine schools, convenient shopping, dining, and medical centers, The Woodbridge Theatre, and numerous resort-style recreational amenities centered around its two lakes and lagoons, all with no Mello-Roos! Close proximity to tennis, golf courses, world class beaches, and John Wayne airport. Hurry home to this jewel in the heart of Irvine!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Greenbough have any available units?
35 Greenbough doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 35 Greenbough have?
Some of 35 Greenbough's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Greenbough currently offering any rent specials?
35 Greenbough is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Greenbough pet-friendly?
No, 35 Greenbough is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 35 Greenbough offer parking?
Yes, 35 Greenbough offers parking.
Does 35 Greenbough have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Greenbough does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Greenbough have a pool?
No, 35 Greenbough does not have a pool.
Does 35 Greenbough have accessible units?
No, 35 Greenbough does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Greenbough have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Greenbough does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Greenbough have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Greenbough does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology