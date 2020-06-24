35 Greenbough

Amenities

Snuggled inside the prestigious Woodbridge loop surrounded by parks, lakes, and excellent schools, this charming, single-story end-unit home offers Irvine living at its best. A large front lawn beckons you inside the freshly painted front door, where you are treated to a newly refurbished kitchen, eating area, and cozy living room, complete with big windows, fireplace, and a warm stone hearth. New recessed ceiling lights and new light fixtures shine a bright, modern touch throughout this home, complementing the real hardwood floors, new baseboards, and fresh paint and carpet. Both completely remodeled baths feature beautiful marble tile floors, modern tile showers, and elegant vanities. Off of the kitchen, entertain and dine al fresco in a generous private courtyard and patio boasting a gorgeous fountain, mature avocado and citrus trees, and storage room. A two-car carport is only a few steps from the patio gate for direct access to the kitchen. The well-planned Woodbridge community features easy walking and bike access to Irvine schools, convenient shopping, dining, and medical centers, The Woodbridge Theatre, and numerous resort-style recreational amenities centered around its two lakes and lagoons, all with no Mello-Roos! Close proximity to tennis, golf courses, world class beaches, and John Wayne airport. Hurry home to this jewel in the heart of Irvine!